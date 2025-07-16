 Umbrella labor group launches large-scale strike
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:53

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:53
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the nation's largest umbrella labor groups, stage a rally near the National Assembly in Seoul on July 16, to launch a two-day strike to demand the government adopt a pro-labor act. [YONHAP]

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), one of the nation's largest umbrella labor groups, launched a large-scale strike on Wednesday, demanding that the government adopt a pro-labor act.
 
As part of the two-day strike, scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday, the 1.2 million-strong KCTU held a rally at 3 p.m. in Yeouido, western Seoul. According to unofficial police estimates, about 4,500 people participated in the rally in heavy rain.
 

The KCTU also organized similar rallies in 12 other regions.
 
The labor group earlier estimated that around 10,000 members would join in Seoul, with a total of 30,000 expected nationwide.
 
Another large-scale rally and march is planned for Saturday in central Seoul.
 
"This is our determined action to guarantee fundamental labor rights for all workers and resolve social inequality," the KCTU said, urging the Lee Jae Myung government to withdraw what it described as anti-labor policies of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.
 
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of South Korea's largest umbrella labor groups, hold a press conference in central Seoul on July 2. [YONHAP]

The union is demanding revisions to Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act, also known as the "yellow envelope law," aimed at limiting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes.
 
The legislation passed the National Assembly twice but was vetoed by Yoon amid opposition from business lobbies and the People Power Party.
 
The union argued that the bill would make it difficult for employers to file complaints against illegal strikes by their workers and exempt laborers from liability for participating in them.
 
The KCTU also called for substantial labor reforms to protect the labor rights of platform and special-contract workers and to address deepening inequality.

