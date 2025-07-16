 Seoul shares end lower as Fed rate-cut hopes wane
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul shares end lower as Fed rate-cut hopes wane

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 17:13
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 3,186.38 points on July 16, down 28.90 points, or 0.9 percent, from the previous trading session. [NEWS1]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 3,186.38 points on July 16, down 28.90 points, or 0.9 percent, from the previous trading session. [NEWS1]

 
Seoul shares closed lower Wednesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data prompted investors to trim their bets on the Federal Reserve's rate cuts. The won fell against the dollar.
 
The Kospi fell 28.9 points, or 0.9 percent, to finish at 3,186.38.
 

Related Article

 
Trade volume was moderate at 525.37 million shares worth 11.09 trillion won ($8 billion). Decliners outnumbered gainers 704 to 189.
 
Institutions sold a net 552.8 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting net purchases by foreigners and individuals of 26.79 billion won and 429.99 billion won, respectively.

 
U.S. inflation rose 2.7 percent in June, below market expectations, even as companies began passing some tariff-related costs on to consumers.
 
In addition to the weaker-than-expected inflation data, President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats also remained a concern for investors, analysts said.
 
"But Nvidia's planned resumption of H20 AI chip sales to China boosted demand for chip stocks, helping limit Kospi losses," said Hwang Joon-ho, an analyst at Sangsangin Investment & Securities.
 
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.57 percent to 64,700 won, but chip giant SK hynix fell 0.84 percent to 296,000 won.
 
Defense industry firm Hanwha Aerospace climbed 0.71 percent to 854,000 won, and leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 1.77 percent to 401,500 won.
 
Among other decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.66 percent to 207,500 won and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.74 percent to 311,000 won.
 
The local currency closed at 1,385.70 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.4 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,380.20 won.
 
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.4 basis point to 2.459 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds declined 0.2 basis point to 2.642 percent.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea market Kospi won dollar trading stocks

More in Finance

Seoul shares end lower as Fed rate-cut hopes wane

BOK chief reiterates need for central bank's enhanced role

Kospi opens lower amid tame inflation data in U.S.

Citigroup considers issuing its own stablecoin, CEO says

Seoul shares up for second day on tech gains despite tariff concerns

Related Stories

Won falls below 1,470 per dollar as Korea's political uncertainty grows

Korean stocks open higher Monday amid eased inflation woes

Seoul shares hit near 4-year high despite Trump's renewed tariff threats

Kospi opens higher despite U.S. tariff notification, Samsung's weak earnings

Korea's shares open nearly 2% lower on Wall Street losses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)