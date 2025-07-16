트럼프 관세 8월 1일로 연기…한국 성패 가를 ‘결정적 시간’
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 09:47
Trump tariffs pushed to Aug. 1, granting Korea crucial negotiating window
트럼프 관세 8월 1일로 연기…한국 성패 가를 ‘결정적 시간’
With the Trump-proposed 25 percent tariffs now pushed back to Aug. 1, the Korean government faces the uphill task of mitigating the duties while simultaneously fine-tuning regulatory reforms on digital policy and U.S. beef imports.
push back to: ~로 미루다, 연기하다
uphill: 힘든, 어려운
mitigate: 완화하다
fine-tune: 조율하다
트럼프가 제시한 25% 관세 발효가 8월 1일로 연기되면서, 한국 정부는 관세 부담을 완화하는 동시에 디지털 정책 및 미국산 쇠고기 수입 관련 규제 개혁을 정교하게 조율해야 하는 난제를 안게 됐다.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac flew to Washington to meet with their U.S. counterparts to discuss the timing and terms for seeking relief from the reciprocal tariffs as well as the 25 percent and 50 percent duties that have been imposed on automobiles and steel since March and April, which dealt a huge blow to the country's mainstay exports.
fly to: 방문하다
duty: 관세
deal a huge blow: 큰 타격을 주다
mainstay: 주력
여한구 통상교섭본부장과 위성락 국가안보실장은 미국 고위 관계자들과의 협의를 위해 워싱턴을 방문했다. 이들은 상호 관세를 낮추는 협상 뿐 아니라, 올 3월과 4월부터 부과돼 한국의 주력 수출 산업에 큰 타격을 주고 있는 자동차 및 철강 부문에 대한 25% 및 50% 관세를 줄이는 시기와 내용에 대해서도 논의했다.
Trump sent a letter to President Lee Jae Myung on July 7 specifying that the United States would charge Korea 25 percent reciprocal tariffs, separate from sectoral tariffs, starting on Aug. 1, pushing the deadline initially set for starting on Wednesday.
charge: 부과하다
separate from: 별개로
set for: (시기 등이) 예정된
트럼프 대통령은 7월 7일 이재명 대통령에게 서한을 보내, 오는 8월 1일부터 업종별 관세와는 별도로 한국에 25%의 상호 관세를 부과하겠다고 통보했다. 이는 당초 이번 주 수요일(7월 9일)로 예정됐던 발효 시점을 연기한 것이다.
“We have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by Korea’s Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers,” the White House said in the letter addressed to “His Excellency Lee Jae-myung,” adding that the 25 percent number “is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country.”
move away from: 탈피하다
persistent: 지속적인
engendered by: ~에서 비롯된
백악관은 이재명 대통령 앞으로 보낸 서한에서 “우리는 한국의 관세 및 비관세 정책과 무역 장벽에서 비롯된 장기적이고 지속적인 무역적자를 탈피해야 한다는 결론에 도달했다”면서 “25%는 미국이 한국과의 무역 적자 격차를 해소하기엔 부족한 수준”이라고 밝혔다.
In an effort to reach a consensus, Korea has continued to emphasize its willingness to reform domestic regulations while also proposing avenues for cooperation in shipbuilding and energy to support a U.S. manufacturing renaissance.
reach a consensus: 합의에 도달하다
willingness: 의지
avenues: 방안
renaissance: 부흥
합의 도출을 위한 노력으로, 한국은 국내 규제 개혁 의지를 지속적으로 강조하면서 조선업과 에너지 분야에서의 협력안을 제시해 미국의 제조업 부흥을 지원하겠다는 입장을 보여왔다.
“It is now critical that we accelerate negotiations and identify a viable landing zone,” said Yeo after meeting with the U.S. commerce secretary, emphasizing that Korea is the “optimal partner in the revitalization of American manufacturing.”
critical: 중대한
accelerate: 가속화하다
optimal: 최적의
revitalization: 부흥
여 장관은 미국 상무장관과의 회담 후 “이제는 협상을 가속화하고 실현 가능한 타결점을 찾아야 할 중대한 시점”이라며, “한국은 미국 제조업 부흥의 최적 파트너”라고 강조했다.
Wi on Monday also had high-level consultations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on advancing the Korea-U.S. alliance.
high-level: 고위급
consultations: 협의, 자문
advance: 발전시키다
위 실장도 월요일 미국의 마코 루비오 국무장관과 고위급 협의를 갖고 한미 동맹 발전 방안을 논의했다.
Issues such as expanding U.S. beef imports and easing digital regulations remain highly sensitive in Korea and are likely to face strong public opposition, prompting Seoul to proceed with extreme caution.
be likely to: ~할 가능성이 있다
with extreme caution: 매우 신중하게
미국산 쇠고기 수입 확대 및 디지털 규제 완화는 국내에서 민감한 사안으로, 국민적 반발 가능성이 커 정부는 매우 신중하게 접근하고 있다.
Washington has continued to press for the removal of restrictions on U.S. beef from cattle older than 30 months, limitations that have been in place since the 2008 mad cow disease crisis, after which Korea allowed only younger cattle imports.
press for: 요구하다
removal: 철폐
cattle: 소
미국은 2008년 광우병 사태 이후 한국이 30개월 이상 된 소의 쇠고기 수입을 제한한 조치에 대해 지속적으로 철폐를 요구해 왔다.
“By the logic of the former Trump administration, since Korea runs an agricultural trade deficit with the United States, we too should be entitled to impose reciprocal tariffs," Yeo said.
run: 기록하다, 나타내다
be entitled to: ~할 자격이 있다
여 장관은 “트럼프 전 행정부의 논리에 따르면, 한국이 미국과의 농업 분야에서 무역적자를 기록하고 있는 만큼 우리 역시 상호 관세를 부과할 자격이 있다”고 말했다.
