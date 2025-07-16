Ceragem, Amcham CEOs agree on joint effort to expand firm's U.S. wellness market footprint
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 15:21
Ceragem CEO Lee Kyung-soo met with American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Chairman and CEO James Kim in southern Seoul on Wednesday to discuss strengthening Korea-U.S. cooperation in the wellness industry.
The meeting at the Centerfield complex in Gangnam District comes as Ceragem, a Korean home health care device manufacturer, attempts to expand its business in North America and reinforce its partnership with Amcham.
"Amcham plans to provide comprehensive support for Ceragem’s growth, including global expansion, regulatory response and investor networking," Kim said on Wednesday.
The two sides also plan to jointly participate in major industry expos and government-led partnership events in the United States and bolster strategic ties with leading companies and investors in the wellness industry.
“This meeting marks an important milestone in Ceragem’s global strategy, and our cooperation with Amcham will greatly strengthen our position in the North American market,” Lee said on Tuesday. “We will continue to actively pursue strategic partnerships to raise Ceragem’s profile in the global health care industry.”
Ceragem Vice President Brandon Joe also expressed the company’s commitment to global growth through innovation and collaboration in the health care sector.
“Ceragem will help shape a new paradigm in the health care industry through strategic partnerships with various companies in global markets, including the United States,” he said. “We are now moving forward with our vision to become a global leader in health care.”
