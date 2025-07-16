Farmers threaten to respond collectively if tariff talks expand to U.S. produce

A local farmers' group on Wednesday threatened to take collective action if the Korean government further opens the domestic agricultural market to the United States as part of ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington.The farming and livestock industries have emerged as key sticking points in the tariff negotiations between Seoul and Washington, with the United States having pointed to a wide range of nontariff measures by Seoul, including its import ban on U.S. beef from cattle aged 30 months or older."We will not stand idly by if the government decides to remove tariffs and nontariff barriers on the agricultural products and livestock without our consent," said the Korean Successor Advanced Farmers Federation at a press conference held in front of the presidential office in central Seoul.The farmers' group also urged Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to step down, noting that his remarks suggested that Seoul may make a decision involving the domestic agriculture sector.Yeo said earlier this week that it was time for Korea to make a "strategic decision" on agricultural and other pending items on the negotiation table with the United States."It was an irresponsible and complacent thing to say," the group said.The federation said Washington is highly likely to pressure Seoul to lower tariffs or increase imports on produce, such as rice and beans.Additionally, it demanded that Industry Minister nominee Kim Jung-kwan clarify his position on the agriculture industry regarding the tariff negotiations with the United States at his parliamentary confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday.Yonhap