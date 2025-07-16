 HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:16
Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, talk with other attendants at the 64th general meeting of The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) at the FKI Tower conference center in western Seoul on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, talk with other attendants at the 64th general meeting of The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) at the FKI Tower conference center in western Seoul on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Financial authorities on Wednesday referred Bang Si-hyuk, chairman and founder of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, to the prosecution over alleged fraudulent securities transactions related to the company's listing, officials said.
 
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) decided to forward the complaint against Bang and three former HYBE officials for their alleged violation of the Capital Markets Act regarding the company's initial public offering (IPO).
 

Related Article

Bang is accused of misleading investors, including venture capital firms, in 2019 into believing that HYBE's IPO would be delayed and inducing them to sell their shares to a special purpose company (SPC) established by a private equity fund created and funded by HYBE executives.
 
Investors sold their shares to the SPC, but financial authorities determined that HYBE was, at the time, already in the process of preparing for its listing.
 
After the company went public, the SPC sold its shares, and Bang reportedly received 30 percent of the profit from the share sale in accordance with a prior shareholder agreement.
 
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk attends a Bloomberg conference in the United States on Oct. 13, 2023 [YONHAP]

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk attends a Bloomberg conference in the United States on Oct. 13, 2023 [YONHAP]

 
"We plan to actively cooperate with the prosecution's investigation to thoroughly uncover the allegations surrounding this high-profile case," the SFC said. "Any violations found will be thoroughly investigated and strictly punished."
 
HYBE earlier apologized for the allegations related to the IPO process, while claiming that the listing was carried out in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Yonhap
tags Bang Si-hyuk HYBE

More in Industry

Japan's Kawasaki Kisen prepared to reroute more ships away from United States over tariffs, CEO says

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

Biocon eyes generic Wegovy launch in India, Canada in next 2 years, CEO says

Farmers threaten to respond collectively if tariff talks expand to U.S. produce

Wet, wild fun

Related Stories

Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

Korea Exchange offices raided on Monday over HYBE IPO suspicions, police say

Police seek to raid HYBE's headquarters in chairman's fraud investigation

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk calls ADOR's Min Hee-jin 'malicious individual' in court battle
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)