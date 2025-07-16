Haribo opens Asia's 1st offline store in Korea

German confectionery company Haribo opened a dedicated offline store in Korea on Wednesday, marking the brand's first stand-alone outlet in Asia as it seeks to meet growing demand in the region's fourth-largest economy.Haribo, the world's leading manufacturer of fruit gummy products, has sold its products in Korea for more than a decade. In early 2023, it established Haribo Korea to expand its presence in the local jelly gum market.Korea has become Haribo's largest market in Asia in recent years, a company spokesperson said, without disclosing specific sales figures.The company plans to increase the number of offline stores nationwide over the long term, the spokesperson added.The flagship store, Asia's first, is located at Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlets in Yeoju, Gyeonggi.Yonhap