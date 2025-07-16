 Soup product endorsed by chef Lee Yeon-bok pulled from shelves due to bacteria levels
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Soup product endorsed by chef Lee Yeon-bok pulled from shelves due to bacteria levels

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:13
Chinese cuisine chef Lee Yeon-bok, left, and the Lee Yeon-bok’s Bokjumoni Korean Beef and Cabbage Soup product that was pulled by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on July 16 [NEWS1/MINISTRY OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY]

Chinese cuisine chef Lee Yeon-bok, left, and the Lee Yeon-bok’s Bokjumoni Korean Beef and Cabbage Soup product that was pulled by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on July 16 [NEWS1/MINISTRY OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY]

 
A ready-to-eat meal endorsed by celebrity chef Lee Yeon-bok has been yanked from shelves after testing revealed levels over the legal limit for E. coli bacteria, Korea’s food safety authorities said Wednesday.
 
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety ordered a sales suspension and recall of Lee Yeon-bok’s Bokjumoni Korean Beef and Cabbage Soup after the product failed safety inspections for total bacterial count and E. coli levels.
 
 

Related Article

 
The soup, sold in 800-gram (28 ounce) packages, was manufactured by NolDa Food, a Namyangju-based processor, and distributed by Deomokran, a specialized distributor also based in Namyangju, Gyeonggi. The product carries an expiration date of July 7, 2026.
 
Officials in Namyangju are now overseeing the recall and suspension. The ministry advised consumers who purchased the soup to return it to the distributor for a refund or exchange. Retailers have been instructed to halt sales and send the product back to the designated recall handler. 
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Yeon-bok beef soup Food Ministry

More in Industry

Pop-up like it's hot: Exclusivity of 'temporary' stores draws crowds, cash

Ceragem, Amcham CEOs agree on joint effort to expand firm's U.S. wellness market footprint

United States pressures Korea to lift protectionist trade practices

Can insurance cover Wegovy? It depends, says FSS in latest consumer advisory.

Soup product endorsed by chef Lee Yeon-bok pulled from shelves due to bacteria levels

Related Stories

Beef is what's for dinner, eh? Supermarkets add cheaper Canadian products

Hanaro Mart rounds up customers with Korean beef promotion

How to distort a pricing structure

Lee Chae-yeon aims for a win in her latest EP 'Showdown'

Korea exports first-ever batch of samgyetang to the EU
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)