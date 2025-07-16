Wet, wild fun

Koyote performs during the Water Music Pool Party held at Caribbean Bay, a water park at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on July 12. According to Everland on July 16, the number of visitors to Caribbean Bay over the past two weeks increased by approximately 25 percent compared to the same period last year due to the heat wave and water festivals. More than 100,000 people have visited Caribbean Bay during this time. [Samsung C&T]