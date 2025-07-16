 Wet, wild fun
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Wet, wild fun

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 18:37
This photo shows the performance by Koyote during the Water Music Pool Party held at Caribbean Bay, a water park at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on July 12.[Samsung C&T]

This photo shows the performance by Koyote during the Water Music Pool Party held at Caribbean Bay, a water park at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on July 12.[Samsung C&T]

Koyote performs during the Water Music Pool Party held at Caribbean Bay, a water park at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on July 12. According to Everland on July 16, the number of visitors to Caribbean Bay over the past two weeks increased by approximately 25 percent compared to the same period last year due to the heat wave and water festivals. More than 100,000 people have visited Caribbean Bay during this time. [Samsung C&T]
tags Carribean Bay

More in Industry

Japan's Kawasaki Kisen prepared to reroute more ships away from United States over tariffs, CEO says

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

Biocon eyes generic Wegovy launch in India, Canada in next 2 years, CEO says

Farmers threaten to respond collectively if tariff talks expand to U.S. produce

Wet, wild fun

Related Stories

Water park season

Winter in the Caribbean: Everland's water park features Moomin theme for winter

Kim Ha-seong's rehab from shoulder injury stalled by hamstring issue

It’s worth exploring oil in Yeongil Bay

Rays' Kim Ha-seong misses 2nd straight game with calf cramp
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)