Amcham hosts first cybersecurity seminar focusing on national security and global industry trends
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:13 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:50
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) held its first cybersecurity seminar on Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, under the theme “Cybersecurity as National Security: Global Trends & Industry Lessons.”
The event brought together high-level officials from Korea and the United States, industry leaders, and cybersecurity experts to discuss growing digital threats and the need for coordinated national and international responses.
AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim emphasized in his opening remarks that cybersecurity must be recognized as a matter of national security, rather than a private-sector issue.
“Cybersecurity must be recognized not just as a corporate concern, but as a cornerstone of national and economic security,” Kim said. “The recent SK Telecom [SKT] incident is a stark reminder of how real and immediate these risks are — impacting daily life, business operations, and public trust. I view SKT as one of the best-managed and operated companies in Korea. If this incident can happen to SKT, it can certainly happen to any organization anywhere.”
Lawmakers and government officials echoed this sentiment. Rep. Choi Hyung-du of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee warned that AI-driven cyber threats now jeopardize not only businesses but also national infrastructure.
Cho Woo-hyuk, director of network policy at the Ministry of Science and ICT, said Korea is undergoing a sweeping overhaul of its cyber defense system and emphasized the importance of strategic international cooperation, particularly through the Korea-U.S. Strategic Cybersecurity Cooperation Framework.
Justin Chang, an FBI representative at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, emphasized the blurred lines between state-sponsored cyberattacks and organized cybercrime.
“Korea’s position as a global technology hub makes it a prime target for cybercrime and state-sponsored attacks,” Cahng said. “Cyberattacks today are not just a corporate risk — they are a national and global security threat. In a world where the line between cybercriminals and nation-state actors is increasingly blurred, no single entity can face this challenge alone.”
In a keynote address, Simon Green, president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, urged a shift toward integrated cybersecurity platforms, warning that fragmented solutions are insufficient in the face of rapidly advancing AI-enabled threats. He advocated for AI systems to be designed with embedded security principles from the outset.
Korea CISO Association President Lee Ki-joo and academic experts also called for greater public-private collaboration and strategic leadership from top executives, particularly in critical sectors such as energy, finance and telecommunications.
Panel discussions led by Prof. Kwon Hun-yeong of Korea University’s Graduate School of Information Security examined cybersecurity as a structural risk to national infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of cross-border information sharing and executive-level engagement.
Amcham said it will continue to support dialogue and partnership efforts to enhance cybersecurity and digital resilience across the Korea-U.S. tech alliance.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)