Korea selected to host Unesco's World Heritage Committee for first time
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 09:56
Korea has been selected as the hosting country for the upcoming Unesco World Heritage Committee, marking the first time the country will host the annual meeting since the committee’s inception in 1977.
Some 3,000 participants, including delegations from 196 signatory states, the Unesco director-general, academic experts and representatives from nongovernmental organizations, will be gathering in Korea's port city Busan, in July 2026 for the 48th session of the committee.
The committee announced the decision on Tuesday at Unesco headquarters in Paris. Busan had already been selected as Korea’s candidate through a domestic bidding process.
The World Heritage Committee, established under the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, serves as the convention’s top decision-making body.
It meets annually to add sites deemed to have outstanding universal value to the World Heritage list and to discuss measures for their preservation.
Only the 21 committee member states may host the meeting. Korea secured its fourth term on the committee last November, which runs through 2027, paving the way to hold the event. It will be the first time Korea hosts the session since joining the convention in 1988.
Asia has previously hosted several times, with Japan in 1998, China twice in 2004 and 2021, India in 2024, and Qatar and Saudi Arabia representing West Asia in 2014 and 2023, respectively. Korea will become the eighth Asian country to host the meeting.
“This year holds special meaning for us as it marks the 30th anniversary of the inscription of Korea’s first World Heritage site,” Choi Eung-chon, head of the Korea Heritage Service, said in Korea's acceptance speech. "Korea regards the upcoming session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan as a truly meaningful moment to reaffirm the shared responsibility of all humanity for the protection of our common heritage. We are fully committed to ensuring that the next session is organized in an efficient and well-coordinated manner."
Korea currently boasts 17 Unesco World Heritage sites, including 15 cultural sites and two natural sites. It began with the inscription of Seokguram Grotto and Bulguksa Temple, Haeinsa Janggyeong Panjeon and Jongmyo Shrine in 1995. The latest addition is the Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream.
Meanwhile, Choi’s term ends at midnight on Tuesday. He took office on May 13, 2022. Paleontologist Huh Min, a professor of geology at Chonnam National University, has been nominated to succeed him. This marks the first time a paleontologist has been tapped to lead the agency since it was reorganized from the Cultural Heritage Administration into the Korea Heritage Service last year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
