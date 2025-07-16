Former President Yoon's refusal to cooperate with probe raises accountability concerns (KOR)

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was taken back into custody on Thursday on charges including obstruction of special official duties and abuse of power, has repeatedly refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating his alleged martial law conspiracy.The special counsel, led by Cho Eun-suk, issued instructions on Monday and Tuesday to transfer Yoon from Seoul Detention Center to the team's office at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. However, Yoon declined to comply, and detention center authorities reportedly refrained from using force, citing his status as a former president.Yoon also failed to respond to a summons on Friday, the day after his detention. His legal team cited health issues, but the special counsel’s office stated that the detention center had informed them there were no medical grounds preventing Yoon from attending an interrogation. In a briefing on July 15, the team emphasized, “The suspect is a former president and former prosecutor general, someone who should set an example in the criminal justice system. His refusal to appear could influence how ordinary citizens respond to legal investigations.”Yoon’s stance contradicts the principle of “equality before the law,” which he had frequently upheld during his tenure as prosecutor general. His defense lawyers argue that the special counsel is fixated on forcibly bringing him in rather than arranging a reasonable interview. “If a face-to-face interview is the goal, the location shouldn’t matter,” they said. However, according to the special counsel, Yoon has not made clear whether he would cooperate even if an alternative location were offered. His current posture appears evasive and unconvincing.Meanwhile, investigators in a separate probe into the death of a Marine corporal are also seeking to question Yoon. On Friday, former presidential deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo reportedly testified that Yoon became visibly angry upon learning of the Marine’s death and how the military had handled the case. This account runs counter to denials previously issued by Yoon’s allies regarding the “VIP anger theory.”At the center of the controversy is a meeting at the presidential office, during which Yoon allegedly reacted furiously to a report that the Marine investigation team had charged former 1st Marine Division Commander Lim Seong-geun with involuntary manslaughter. Following that meeting, Lim was dropped from a list of individuals referred to police, and Colonel Park Jeong-hun, who led the Marine probe, was later indicted for insubordination. This has prompted special counsel investigations into senior figures at both the Ministry of National Defense and the National Security Office.Yoon has also attempted to shift responsibility for the Dec. 3 martial law controversy onto subordinates while offering explanations that contradict public records. The question now is how long he will continue to deflect blame and avoid accountability. As a former president, he must show the courage to resolve the controversy he helped create.지난 10일 특수공무집행 방해와 직권남용 등 혐의로 재구속된 윤석열 전 대통령이 조은석 내란특검팀의 조사 요구에 계속 응하지 않고 있다. 내란특검팀은 그제(14일)와 어제(15일) 서울구치소 측에 수감된 윤 전 대통령을 서울고검에 있는 특검 조사실로 인치(引致)하라고 지휘했다. 하지만 윤 전 대통령이 이를 거부해 무산됐다. 서울구치소 측은 전직 대통령이라는 이유로 물리력을 행사하지 못했다고 한다.윤 전 대통령은 구속 다음 날인 11일에도 특검에 출석하지 않았다. 이렇게 계속 특검 조사에 불응하는 것은 납득하기 어려운 일이다. 윤 전 대통령 측은 건강 악화를 이유로 내세우고 있지만, 내란특검팀은 “서울구치소에 확인한 결과 ‘소환조사에 응하지 못할 정도의 건강상 문제는 없다’는 취지의 회신을 받았다”고 밝혔다. 내란특검팀은 어제 브리핑에서 “피의자는 검찰총장을 역임한 전직 대통령이고, 누구보다도 형사사법 체계의 기준이 돼야 할 사람”이라며 “이런 대응 방식은 고스란히 일반 사람에게도 전파될 수밖에 없다”고 지적했다.윤 전 대통령의 행태는 과거 검찰총장 시절 강조해 온 ‘법 앞의 평등’이라는 원칙과도 배치된다. 윤 대통령 변호인단은 “특검은 조사 실시 여부보다 오로지 강제 인치만을 고집하고 있다. 대면조사가 목적이라면 장소는 본질적이지 않다”고 반발했다. 하지만 특검에 따르면 윤 대통령 측은 조사에 응할 것인지조차 명확하게 밝히고 있지 않다고 한다. 조사에 응하지 않으면서 구실만 찾는 구차한 대응이 돼서는 곤란하다.수사에 속도를 내고 있는 순직해병특검에서도 윤 전 대통령에 대한 조사가 꼭 필요하다. 김태효 전 국가안보실 1차장은 지난 11일 순직해병특검에 출석해 “윤 전 대통령이 채 상병 사망사건을 보고받고 크게 화를 냈다”고 진술한 것으로 알려졌다. 지금까지 윤 전 대통령의 측근들은 이른바 ‘VIP 격노설’을 부인해 왔지만 이를 뒷받침할 만한 진술이 나오기 시작했다. VIP 격노설의 핵심은 윤 전 대통령이 2023년 7월 국가안보실 회의에서 해병대 수사단이 수해 실종자 수색을 지시한 임성근 전 해병 1사단장에게 과실치사 혐의를 적용했다는 보고를 듣고 격분했다는 것이다. 이후 경찰 이첩 대상에서 임 전 사단장이 제외됐고, 해병대 수사단장인 박정훈 대령은 항명죄로 기소됐다. 이 문제로 국방부와 국가안보실 주요 인사들이 모두 특검 수사 대상에 올랐다.윤 전 대통령은 12·3 비상계엄과 관련해서도 아랫사람에게 책임을 미루고 객관적 사실에 반하는 해명을 해 왔다. 대체 언제까지 자기 변명으로 일관하면서 책임을 회피할 것인가. 전직 대통령답게 결자해지의 자세를 보이기 바란다.