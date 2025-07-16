The case for public theaters built for the stage, not just for show (KOR)

A few years ago, I traveled to a city in South Gyeongsang for the Korea Theater Festival. The municipal government was deeply invested in the arts and actively supported the event. The venue was a newly built public theater, nestled in a scenic environment and equipped with well-designed facilities, including spacious dressing rooms.Yet when the curtain rose, a fundamental flaw became clear. The acoustics were poor, and the actors’ lines echoed to the point of distortion. It was difficult to follow the dialogue. My experience is not an isolated case. Rather, it reflects a broader issue with public theaters in Korea, even in cities with strong support for the performing arts.Across the country, most public theaters are plagued with poor design. The root of the problem lies in their multipurpose structure. In order to accommodate various genres — music, dance, theater and sometimes even conferences — many public venues were constructed as general-use facilities. To make matters worse, these spaces were often designed without input from theater professionals. Architects focused on form, not function, leaving acoustics and sightlines as afterthoughts. What remains are buildings that look like theaters but fail to serve their intended artistic purpose.Seoul is no exception. The Seogye-dong theater, longtime home of the National Theater Company of Korea (NTCK), was supposed to be replaced with a modern venue. While the government initially pledged to construct a proper new theater, current reports suggest a vague plan for a “multifunctional cultural complex” with no clear identity. As of now, the NTCK operates nomadically, producing shows in borrowed venues while its administrative offices are isolated in Namsan, hardly befitting a national performing arts company.Theater is a vessel for the performing arts. Without a venue that meets the needs of the craft, the future of performance is uncertain. Korea must now move beyond logistical convenience and consider exclusive spaces tailored to each genre. In particular, securing a dedicated venue for the NTCK is essential. The absence of such a space has become symbolic of the broader dysfunction of Korea's cultural policy. Restoration of that space could mark the first step toward rebuilding trust between the government and the theater community.A new administration is in office. Hopefully, its commitment to pragmatic progress will extend to culture as well.몇 년 전 대한민국 연극제 심사를 위해 경남의 한 도시에 간 적이 있었다. 주최지였던 그 도시는 연극에 대한 관심이 두터워 시에서도 적극적으로 연극제를 도와주었다.문제는 극장이었다. 지은 지 얼마 되지 않은 아름다운 극장으로 주변 환경도 자연 친화적이었고 분장실을 비롯한 내부시설도 좋았다. 그런데 막상 연극을 시작하자 울림 때문에 대사가 잘 들리지 않았다. 이것은 하나의 예일 뿐이다. 연극을 사랑하는 도시인데도 이 정도라는 이야기를 첨언한다.다른 곳은 어떨까. 전국 대부분의 공공극장이 참으로 열악하다. 일차적인 이유는 극장 건립부터 관리의 편의상 여러 장르를 소화하려고 다목적용 공간으로 설계해서다. 게다가 극장 전문가의 조언을 듣지 않고 일반 건축업자들에게 맡겨, 외형적으로만 극장의 모습일 뿐 청각적 배려도 시각선도 정밀하게 고려하지 않은 극장이 대부분이다.서울도 마찬가지다. 국립극단이 오랫동안 둥지를 틀어온 서계동의 극장은 정부가 그 터에 멋진 새 극장을 지어주겠다더니, 최근에는 정체성이 규명되지 않은 채 복합문화공간이 들어선다는 소문만 무성하다. 현재 국립극단은 위탁 운영하는 명동예술극장을 제외하곤 이 극장 저 극장을 옮겨 다니면서 더부살이를 하는 중이다. 심지어 사무공간은 남산에 외따로 떨어져 있으니, ‘국립극단’이라는 상징성을 입에 담기가 무색하다.극장은 공연 예술을 담는 그릇이다. 제대로 된 극장이 없으면 공연 예술의 미래도 없다. 이제 관리의 편의성을 떠나 각 장르에 부합하는 전용공간에 대해 고민해야 할 시기다. 덧붙여 연극계에서 문화정책에 대한 불신의 씨앗이 된 국립극단 전용공간의 확보를 통해 현재의 불안정한 시스템을 극복하고 무너진 신뢰를 회복시켜야 할 것이다.새 정부가 들어섰다. 실용주의 진보에 연극계의 기대도 크다.