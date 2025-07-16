 $6,400 for a festival ticket? 'Madly Medley' organizers pull '1%' tier tickets after pricing complaints
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

$6,400 for a festival ticket? 'Madly Medley' organizers pull '1%' tier tickets after pricing complaints

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 16:45 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 17:03
G-Dragon appears at “Psy Summer Swag: 2025” at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon on June 28. [NEWS1]

G-Dragon appears at “Psy Summer Swag: 2025” at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon on June 28. [NEWS1]

 
Organizers of a music festival featuring K-pop star G-Dragon apologized for selling a top-tier ticket package priced at 8.8 million won ($6,400), stopping sales after facing backlash from fans over the extravagant price.
 
Culture Think, organizers for the "Madly Medley" festival scheduled on Oct. 18 and 19 at Paradise City in Incheon,  had launched a "1%" ticket tier — with a price around 40 times higher than a two-day VIP ticket at 248,000 won. An ordinary one-day ticket costs 118,000 won. 
 

Related Article

 
The "1%" ticket package reportedly included various benefits, such as exclusive entry and exit gates for ticket holders, a private lounge near the main stage, access to view the performances from the main stage, dedicated food and beverage booths, unlimited alcohol and an after-party.   
 
The organizers have halted the sales of the "1%" tickets and promised to give refunds to those who have already purchased them.  
 
“We sincerely apologize for the confusion and inconvenience caused by our lack of clear communication and inadequate preparation," Culture Think said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
"We designed this ticket as a premium offering aimed at providing a new kind of audience experience. We were preparing to introduce the types of benefits and services commonly found at major international festivals to the Korean market. However, we failed to sufficiently explain the specific benefits and details that would justify the ticket price.  
 
“We deeply regret the misunderstandings this has caused." 
 
The festival will feature other artists, including Kim Chang-wan and QWER. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon Concert Ticket

More in K-pop

Korean, Chinese talent to form one boy band in 'Boys II Planet' audition show

$6,400 for a festival ticket? 'Madly Medley' organizers pull '1%' tier tickets after pricing complaints

Virtual YouTuber group StelLive's agency acquired by Japan's Brave Group

Stray Kids collaborates with Tottenham Hotspur on new away kit

K-pop audition shows get terrible ratings. Why does Korea keep making them?

Related Stories

Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour

G-Dragon to feature as guest performer in Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert series

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)