$6,400 for a festival ticket? 'Madly Medley' organizers pull '1%' tier tickets after pricing complaints
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 16:45 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 17:03
Organizers of a music festival featuring K-pop star G-Dragon apologized for selling a top-tier ticket package priced at 8.8 million won ($6,400), stopping sales after facing backlash from fans over the extravagant price.
Culture Think, organizers for the "Madly Medley" festival scheduled on Oct. 18 and 19 at Paradise City in Incheon, had launched a "1%" ticket tier — with a price around 40 times higher than a two-day VIP ticket at 248,000 won. An ordinary one-day ticket costs 118,000 won.
The "1%" ticket package reportedly included various benefits, such as exclusive entry and exit gates for ticket holders, a private lounge near the main stage, access to view the performances from the main stage, dedicated food and beverage booths, unlimited alcohol and an after-party.
The organizers have halted the sales of the "1%" tickets and promised to give refunds to those who have already purchased them.
“We sincerely apologize for the confusion and inconvenience caused by our lack of clear communication and inadequate preparation," Culture Think said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We designed this ticket as a premium offering aimed at providing a new kind of audience experience. We were preparing to introduce the types of benefits and services commonly found at major international festivals to the Korean market. However, we failed to sufficiently explain the specific benefits and details that would justify the ticket price.
“We deeply regret the misunderstandings this has caused."
The festival will feature other artists, including Kim Chang-wan and QWER.
