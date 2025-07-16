Monsta X to mark reunion with concert and new album
Boy band Monsta X, finally reunited after five out of its six members completing their military duties, is gearing up to deliver a full package for fans — not only a celebratory 10th anniversary concert, but also a new album, set to drop in September.
“Yes, we’re preparing to release an album,” revealed member Kihyun for the first time during a press conference on Wednesday in western Seoul, ahead of the group’s upcoming “Connect X” concert.
Joohoney followed up with more specifics, adding, “It’s going to be out in September, very early in the month!”
The new album, which will mark the group’s first new release since its 12th EP “Reason” dropped in January 2023, is going to be an unmistakably “classic Monsta X style, but with a fresh twist,” according to Minhyuk.
“I’m an equal amount nervous and excited,” Minhyuk said, adding that the members have had a lot of conversation before deciding on the lead track.
Shownu, who was the first to enlist from the band, began his alternative military service in 2021, followed by Minhyuk, Joohoney, Kihyun and Hyungwon. I.M, the youngest and the only member who hasn’t yet completed his military duty, will enlist this year.
Debuting on May 14, 2015, Monsta X is known for its hard-hitting performances coupled with an intense and charismatic sound, with hits including “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).
To mark its 10th year anniversary, Monsta X is to hold a concert titled “Connect X” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and also in Japan on Aug. 27 and 28.
Referring to the band's official fandom, “Monbebe has been waiting too long for this, so we packed all the best of Monsta X in the concert — please look forward to it,” said Kihyun.
Looking back on the group’s decade-long journey together, the bandmates affectionately referred to each other as “brothers” and “family.”
“Trust brought us this far, I think,” said I.M. “We’ve been able to make it this far because we know each other really well and consider each other as a family.”
