 Stray Kids collaborates with Tottenham Hotspur on new away kit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids collaborates with Tottenham Hotspur on new away kit

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 10:15 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 10:18
A Tottenham Hotspur away kit made in collaboration with boy band Stray Kids will be sold at the football club's online shop from July 16, the band's agency, JYP Entertainment, said the same day. [LOUIS BEVER]

A Tottenham Hotspur away kit made in collaboration with boy band Stray Kids will be sold at the football club's online shop from July 16, the band's agency, JYP Entertainment, said the same day. [LOUIS BEVER]

 
If you've ever wanted merch to express your love for both boy band Stray Kids and Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min, you’re in luck.
 
A football uniform sporting designs representing both Stray Kids and the Europa League champions will be on sale exclusively on the Spurs’ official online shop from Wednesday, the band’s agency, JYP Entertainment, said the same day.
 

Related Article

The limited-edition collaboration comes ahead of the band’s concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday and Saturday as part of the band's “dominATE” world tour, which will mark the first time a K-pop artist has ever performed in the club’s home stadium.  
 
The away kit was jointly designed by Stray Kids and Spurs, weaving the band’s aesthetic with the football team’s identity, according to JYP Entertainment. The black jersey’s front is stamped with the two groups and the Nike logos.
 
“More than just a uniform, this collaboration speaks to the shared intersections of sports, music and fashion, underscoring a mutual vision of self-expression, global connectivity and pushing beyond boundaries,” JYP Entertainment said.  

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags stray kids jyp entertainment tottenham hot spurs away kit jersey football dominATE

More in K-pop

Stray Kids collaborates with Tottenham Hotspur on new away kit

K-pop audition shows get terrible ratings. Why does Korea keep making them?

SM Entertainment cracks down on Riize impersonators, defamers

SHINee Onew's unique voice is 100 on full-length album 'Percent'

SHINee’s Onew introduces second full-length album 'Percent' ahead of solo tour — in pictures

Related Stories

Stray Kids members renew contracts with label JYP Entertainment ahead of world tour

Stray Kids perform for 120,000 fans in Brazil concerts

Stray Kids wraps up Latin America leg of world tour in Mexico City

Stray Kids to drop new digital single 'Mixtape: dominATE' this month

Stray Kids' 'ATE' becomes best-selling K-pop album in 2024 in United States
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)