Stray Kids collaborates with Tottenham Hotspur on new away kit
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 10:15 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 10:18
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
If you've ever wanted merch to express your love for both boy band Stray Kids and Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min, you’re in luck.
A football uniform sporting designs representing both Stray Kids and the Europa League champions will be on sale exclusively on the Spurs’ official online shop from Wednesday, the band’s agency, JYP Entertainment, said the same day.
The limited-edition collaboration comes ahead of the band’s concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday and Saturday as part of the band's “dominATE” world tour, which will mark the first time a K-pop artist has ever performed in the club’s home stadium.
The away kit was jointly designed by Stray Kids and Spurs, weaving the band’s aesthetic with the football team’s identity, according to JYP Entertainment. The black jersey’s front is stamped with the two groups and the Nike logos.
“More than just a uniform, this collaboration speaks to the shared intersections of sports, music and fashion, underscoring a mutual vision of self-expression, global connectivity and pushing beyond boundaries,” JYP Entertainment said.
