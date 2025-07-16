 Blue Dragon Series Awards to take place on Friday
Blue Dragon Series Awards to take place on Friday

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 16:14
Presenters of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards pose for a photo during a promotional event for the awards at CGV Yeouido in western Seoul on June 25. From left, actors Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Geum Han-nah, Yim Si-wan and Park Bo-young, comedians Shin Dong-yup and Jang Do-yeon, actor Yoon Gai and YouTuber Kwaktube. [NEWS1]

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards is set to return on Friday with a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers to honor the best dramas and other series content.


Now in its fourth year, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is a spinoff of the annual Blue Dragon Film Awards, launched in 2022 in response to the growing global streaming market and the rise of high-quality series on online platforms.
 
For this year, actors Park Bo-young, Yim Si-wan, Go Youn-jung, Ahn Eun-jin, Jeon Do-yeon and more will take the stage as award presenters during the ceremony.
 

Veteran entertainer Shin Dong-yup and comedian Jang Do-yeon will also appear to hand out awards in the variety category.
 
Newcomers Go Youn-jung and Lee Jung-ha, both recognized for their roles in the Disney+ hit “Moving” (2023) will present the best new actor awards, while Ahn Jae-hong and Geum Han-nah, who made waves in “Mask Girl” (2023) and “A Shop for Killers” (2024), respectively, will present supporting actor trophies.
 
Lead actor honors will be awarded by Park Bo-young and Yim Si-wan, both of whom headlined high-profile drama series over the past year. For the top prizes, Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin will hand out the award for best drama series, while Jeon Do-yeon will present this year’s grand prize.
 
The show will also feature performances from performance unit Jaessbee — a project group made up of host Jaejae, choreographer Gabee and content creator Baek Seung-heon — and girl group KiiiKiii, which debuted in March this year.
 
Additional performances and surprise guests will also be revealed, according to organizers.
 
The ceremony will take place at the Paradise Resort in Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2, Naver's streaming platform Chzzk, Tving and Prizm.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
