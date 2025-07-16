Highlight's Lee Gi-kwang to make film debut in 'I Kill U'
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 11:49
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer Lee Gi-kwang of boy band Highlight is set to make his silver screen debut with the film “I Kill U,” agency Around Us said Wednesday.
The feature film, directed by Yoo Ha and starring Kang Ji-young and Lee, is set to premiere on July 23.
The action-drama film was previously screened at the 29th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival earlier this year. It also won Best Asian Film from the Méliès International Festivals Federation.
“I Kill U” follows Sun-woo, played by Kang, who becomes a body double for a woman named Ji-yeon, an heiress to a conglomerate but also a hit-and-run killer, due to their “uncanny resemblance.”
Lee plays the role of Ho-jung, Ji-yeon’s half-brother, and is described as the villain in the film.
Lee debuted as a solo singer under the name AJ in 2009, and later became a member of boy band Beast in 2009. Beast later changed its name to Highlight in 2017 after the band’s contract with Cube Entertainment had ended.
Highlight is currently in the middle of its “Ride or Die” Asia tour and is set to perform in Taipei, Macau, Manila, Tokyo, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.
