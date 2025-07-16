 Actor Mun Ka-young to kick off first Asian tour in September
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 15:17
Actor Mun Ka-young poses during a press conference for the tvN television series ″Law and the City″ in Guro District, western Seoul, on July 1. [NEWS1]

Actor Mun Ka-young will embark on her first Asian fan meet and greet tour in September, her agency, Peak J Entertainment, said Wednesday.
 
Mun will meet fans in major Asian cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Taiwan's Taipei and Thailand's Bangkok.
 

More information about the schedule and tickets will be announced later on social media.
 
Mun is best known for her roles in TV romances, including MBC’s “Find Me in Your Memory” (2020), tvN’s “True Beauty” (2020-21), “Link: Eat, Love, Kill” (2022) and “My Dearest Nemesis” and JTBC’s “The Interest of Love” (2022-23).
 
Mun is currently starring as a second-year lawyer on the tvN legal drama “Law and the City.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
