Netflix greenlights U.S. season of 'Physical: 100'
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:04
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Netflix confirmed Wednesday that it will begin producing a U.S. adaptation of the hit reality competition series “Physical: 100” (2023-).
The upcoming show's working title is “Physical 100: USA” and will have the same premise as its Korean source material: 100 participants, mainly athletes, soldiers and those in the fitness industry, will compete in physically demanding quests.
Netflix is set to release a pan-Asian season, titled “Physical: Asia,” in the fourth quarter of this year. In the previous seasons, teams featured a mix of different nationalities, but this season will include matches between different countries for the first time. Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has also confirmed that he will appear.
Netflix plans to produce a European edition as well.
“I’ve always wanted ‘Physical: 100’ to become an international event where anyone from anywhere can participate,” the show’s creator, Jang Ho-gi, previously said in an interview.
The first and second season of “Physical: 100” proved popular in more than 80 regions, ranking within the top 10 global non-English TV shows.
