EU official warns Seoul that reproachment with Pyongyang could impact defense cooperation
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 16:49
- SEO JI-EUN
The European Union is monitoring how South Korea’s foreign policy will evolve under the new Lee Jae Myung government, a senior EU official said on Tuesday, cautioning that possible closer engagement with North Korea could affect future South Korea-EU defense cooperation amid concerns regarding signs of thawing relations with Pyongyang.
Michael Siebert, the managing director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the EU External Action Service, said during a press roundtable in Seoul that the EU understands the new South Korean government may seek to engage more with Pyongyang. While noting that foreign policy directions are still taking shape, Siebert emphasized the importance of political alignment in any defense partnership with Europe.
“If South Korea wants to be a partner in the production of military material with the European Union, there's certain caution to be watched in terms of cooperating with North Korea or Russia — you cannot do both,” Siebert said in response to a question asked by the Korea JoongAng Daily. “That has to be discussed and will be discussed.”
The remarks come as Seoul and Brussels seek to deepen defense cooperation following the signing of a bilateral security and defense partnership in late 2024. Siebert highlighted opportunities for Korean participation in joint rearmament and weapons coproduction programs.
Despite Seoul’s recent policy moves — including the suspension of propaganda loudspeakers and restrictions on anti-Pyongyang leaflets — Siebert indicated that the EU does not currently see a reason to change the bloc’s policy toward the North.
The EU also voiced strong concern about Pyongyang’s reported military support for Moscow, with North Korea estimated to have sent 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war with Ukraine. North Korea is also believed to have provided Russia with 40 percent of its artillery shells.
They suspect that the North may be benefiting from sensitive technology transfers, possibly involving missiles or submarines, that would directly threaten South Korea.
Siebert noted that some North Korean generals were already included under the EU’s 16th round of sanctions earlier this year and added that further sanctions are under consideration.
On Ukraine aid, EU officials welcomed South Korea’s nonlethal contributions. They urged continuity in humanitarian assistance, demining efforts, and indirect arms transfers via third countries, which had been facilitated under the previous administration.
They also stressed growing connectivity between European and Indo-Pacific security.
"The reason we are here is that we see that theaters, as we call them, the regions of Europe, on one side of Russia, and of East Asia on the other side of Russia, are more and more interlinked, and so we're looking both at Russia and also China," Siebert said. "We believe that the interference of North Korea on European soil with soldiers fighting for Russia against Ukraine clearly shows this linkage and how much we have a common interest in exchanging views and possibly finding ways to deal with the Russian threat in a similar way."
The roundtable took place at the EU Delegation in Korea and included representatives from the European External Action Service. The visit to Seoul followed previous stops in Tokyo, with the Seoul stop initially postponed due to political uncertainty following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The visits come amid EU efforts to deepen strategic partnerships across East Asia.
