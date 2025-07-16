Busan to host job fair for international students in southeast region
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 15:02
The Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ regional office in Busan will host its annual “Job Fair for International Students in Busan” event on Aug. 19.
Hosted jointly with Busan Metropolitan City and organized by the Busan Global City Foundation, the job fair will take place at the Bexco convention center, targeting international students in the South Gyeongsang region, along with Ulsan and Busan.
While the list of participating companies has not yet been finalized, 35 small- and medium-sized firms in the fields of industry, trade, logistics and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, collectively known as the MICE, are expected to offer mock interviews, employment counseling and consulting, according to a press release from the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business.
The application for firms intending to take part in the job fair is open through Aug. 5.
This year’s edition will also feature separate zones that provide practical information about employment and details about visas. Special lectures will also be held by foreign nationals who have employment experience in the country or are currently employed by a Korean company.
Individual participants can sign up for the event by scanning a QR code on the official poster, which will be released later this week. Online registration will be open from July 28 through Aug. 18, and on-site applications will also be available on the event day.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
