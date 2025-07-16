Pretend tourists, lavish meals, empty beaches: North Korea's new resort gets first foreign reviews

Russian military aircraft arrives in Pyongyang following Lavrov's visit to North Korea

Bulgogi and foie gras? New North Korean restaurant offers surprising delicacies.

Related Stories

North Korea testing missile with the range to strike the United States

North may have tried switcheroo in ICBM test

North displays enough ICBM launchers to defeat U.S. missile defense

China agency opens Pyongyang marathon bookings, signals North Korea’s tourism is back in the race

North Korea pushes ahead with final phase of Pyongyang housing project