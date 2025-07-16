North Korea confirms Unesco World Heritage inscription for Mount Kumgang
North Korea officially acknowledged for the first time that Mount Kumgang has been inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage site, three days after the designation was finalized by the organization’s World Heritage Committee in Paris on Sunday.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Mount Kumgang had been registered as a cultural and natural World Heritage site. The Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers’ Party’s newspaper, ran the story on page six, citing KCNA.
KCNA stated that the committee acknowledged Mount Kumgang as a global cultural and natural landscape, where cultural traditions, natural ecosystems and scenic beauty are harmoniously integrated. Based on that assessment, the committee decided to designate it as a World Heritage site.
The agency described Mount Kumgang as one of North Korea’s renowned mountains, highlighting its picturesque qualities — citing the scenic areas of Inner Kumgang, Outer Kumgang and Sea Kumgang, along with its 12,000 peaks, unusual rock formations, graceful waterfalls and ponds, lakes, pure air and crystal-clear waters. It also emphasized the distinct seasonal color palettes found in the area.
KCNA further noted that the mountain is home to diverse flora and fauna, ancient temples and temple sites, stone carvings and other cultural relics. It also cited intangible cultural elements such as legends associated with Mount Kumgang as contributing to its reputation as a treasured mountain.
The Unesco World Heritage Committee held its meeting on Sunday at the organization’s headquarters in Paris, where it approved North Korea’s application to list Mount Kumgang. The site was registered under the official title “Mt. Kumgang – Diamond Mountain from the Sea.”
North Korea had initially submitted its application in 2021, but the review process was postponed due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions. The mountain was officially inscribed on the list after nearly four years.
This marks North Korea’s third World Heritage listing, following the inclusion of the Complex of Koguryo Tombs in 2004 and the Historic Monuments and Sites in Kaesong in 2013.
Mount Kumgang, located in the northern part of the Taebaek Mountain range, rises to an elevation of 1,638 meters (5,374 feet) and spans the counties of Hoeyang, Tongchon and Kosong in North Korea’s Kangwon Province. It is celebrated for its scenic beauty in all four seasons and is also known by the names Mount Bongnae, Mount Pungak and Mount Gaegol.
According to data released by Unesco, the International Council on Monuments and Sites and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which serve as advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee, determined that Mount Kumgang has been revered as a sacred mountain and holds unique value in the context of Korean traditional Buddhist culture, dating back to the fifth century.
They also assessed that the mountain’s historical role in Buddhist tradition and religious practice over several centuries is central to its outstanding universal value. The listing was seen as an example of how cultural and natural heritage can be deeply intertwined.
