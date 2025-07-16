North unveils Pyongyang-Beijing rail schedules amid report of service resumption

North Korea has unveiled a timetable for passenger rail services linking its capital of Pyongyang to China's Beijing amid a news report on the resumption of the route, a state-run North Korean website promoting tourism showed Wednesday.The website of DPR Korea Tour displayed the timetable for the international rail service, showing trains departing Pyongyang at 10:25 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and arriving in Beijing via the Chinese border city of Dandong.Trains from Beijing depart at 5:27 p.m. on the same days for arrival in Pyongyang via Dandong, it showed.The timetable also includes schedules for rail services between Pyongyang and the Russian capital, Moscow, which resumed in mid-June following a nearly five-year suspension due to Covid-19.The train service to Beijing via Dandong, however, has remained suspended since January 2020 due to the pandemic. NHK, a Japanese broadcasting network, reported last week that North Korea and China have agreed to resume the passenger rail service between their capitals.The website also carried a separate timetable for international flights, showing a new route between Pyongyang and Shanghai, with two flights operating between the cities every week.In 2023, North Korea resumed the Pyongyang-Beijing flight route, but did not reinstate the Pyongyang-Shanghai service.A source in China told Yonhap News Agency it has not yet been confirmed whether regular Pyongyang-Shanghai flights have resumed.The disclosure of the potential resumption of rail and flight services comes as North Korea and China appear to be mending ties strained by Pyongyang's close military alignment with Russia, which has included the deployment of North Korean troops to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.Yonhap