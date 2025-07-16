 North unveils Pyongyang-Beijing rail schedules amid report of service resumption
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North unveils Pyongyang-Beijing rail schedules amid report of service resumption

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 12:09
The Pyongyang-Moscow passenger train arrives at the Yaroslavsky railway station on June 25. [TASS/YONHAP]

The Pyongyang-Moscow passenger train arrives at the Yaroslavsky railway station on June 25. [TASS/YONHAP]

 
North Korea has unveiled a timetable for passenger rail services linking its capital of Pyongyang to China's Beijing amid a news report on the resumption of the route, a state-run North Korean website promoting tourism showed Wednesday.
 
The website of DPR Korea Tour displayed the timetable for the international rail service, showing trains departing Pyongyang at 10:25 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and arriving in Beijing via the Chinese border city of Dandong.
 

Related Article

 
Trains from Beijing depart at 5:27 p.m. on the same days for arrival in Pyongyang via Dandong, it showed.
 
The timetable also includes schedules for rail services between Pyongyang and the Russian capital, Moscow, which resumed in mid-June following a nearly five-year suspension due to Covid-19.
 
The train service to Beijing via Dandong, however, has remained suspended since January 2020 due to the pandemic. NHK, a Japanese broadcasting network, reported last week that North Korea and China have agreed to resume the passenger rail service between their capitals.
 
The website also carried a separate timetable for international flights, showing a new route between Pyongyang and Shanghai, with two flights operating between the cities every week.
 
In 2023, North Korea resumed the Pyongyang-Beijing flight route, but did not reinstate the Pyongyang-Shanghai service.
 
A source in China told Yonhap News Agency it has not yet been confirmed whether regular Pyongyang-Shanghai flights have resumed.
 
The disclosure of the potential resumption of rail and flight services comes as North Korea and China appear to be mending ties strained by Pyongyang's close military alignment with Russia, which has included the deployment of North Korean troops to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
 
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Beijing Pyongyang China train passenger

More in North Korea

North unveils Pyongyang-Beijing rail schedules amid report of service resumption

North Korea confirms Unesco World Heritage inscription for Mount Kumgang

Russian military aircraft arrives in Pyongyang following Lavrov's visit to North Korea

Pretend tourists, lavish meals, empty beaches: North Korea's new resort gets first foreign reviews

Russia's foreign minister leaves North Korea after 3-day visit

Related Stories

Train route between North Korea, Russia resumes in symbolic step for bilateral ties

Freight trains resume between North Korea and China

China’s exports to North surge close to 2019 levels

North's Kim meets China's top legislator Zhao to deepen bilateral ties

New book documents lives of North Koreans through frontier train stations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)