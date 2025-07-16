 Lee approves science minister's appointment in first during his administration
Lee approves science minister's appointment in first during his administration

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 17:08 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 17:48
Science and ICT Minister nominee Bae Kyung-hoon speaks during his confirmation hearing held by the Science, ICT, Future Planning, Broadcasting and Communications Committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on July 14. [JOONGANG ILBO] science, ICT, future planning, broadcasting and communications committe

President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointment of Bae Kyung-hoon as science minister, his office said Wednesday, marking his first appointment of a minister since taking office last month.
 
Bae, an AI expert who was involved in developing AI strategies for LG Group, was tapped by Lee last month to head the Ministry of Science and ICT.
 

On Monday, he underwent a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly and the rival parties adopted a relevant report by agreement.
 
"President Lee approved yesterday the confirmation hearing report for Minister Bae, which was passed by the National Assembly," the presidential office said.

Yonhap
Lee approves science minister's appointment in first during his administration

