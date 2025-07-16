Lee approves science minister's appointment in first during his administration

President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointment of Bae Kyung-hoon as science minister, his office said Wednesday, marking his first appointment of a minister since taking office last month.Bae, an AI expert who was involved in developing AI strategies for LG Group, was tapped by Lee last month to head the Ministry of Science and ICT.On Monday, he underwent a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly and the rival parties adopted a relevant report by agreement."President Lee approved yesterday the confirmation hearing report for Minister Bae, which was passed by the National Assembly," the presidential office said.Yonhap