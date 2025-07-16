President Lee offers government apology to victims of major disasters and their families
"The top responsibility of the country is to protect the lives and safety of its people," Lee said at the Blue House compound in central Seoul. "But the government was absent when they were threatened or needed protection."
The event entitled "A dialogue for memory, consolation and healing" was attended by bereaved families of the victims of the Sewol, Itaewon, Osong and Muan incidents, along with lawmakers recommended by victim support groups, and local and central government officials.
"As the highest official responsible for state affairs, I would like to formally apologize on behalf of the government for failing to fulfill its responsibility to protect the lives and safety of the people, and for the many victims who lost their lives," Lee said, bowing his head.
Lee noted that as society "wrongfully prioritizes money over life and costs over safety, people who didn't need to die ended up dying, and people who didn't need to be hurt ended up being hurt."
The presidential office said that while government apologies have been made for the Sewol sinking in 2017 by then President Moon Jae-in and the Jeju Air Crash by then acting President Choi Sang-mok, this marks the first time that the government has made an official apology for the Itaewon and Osong underpass disasters.
The tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry on April 16, 2014, led to 304 deaths, including the deaths of 250 students from Danwon High School in Ansan, Gyeonggi, who were on a school trip.
The Itaewon crowd crush of Oct. 29, 2022, led to the loss of 159 lives and highlighted the botched responses that occurred at multiple levels, raising questions on why proper safety measures were not in place.
In the flooding disaster of Osong, Cheongju, 14 people were killed in an underpass after a river overflowed following torrential rain on July 15, 2023.
The Jeju Air plane that crashed while landing at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29 last year killed 179 people.
He also noted that some might believe that the truths behind the disasters have not been fully uncovered, while others might feel that there hasn't been sufficient compensation, accountability, apology or consolation.
The president said that he will "carefully review" the attendees' recommendations and promised to work together with the victims' families "within the scope of available means" to take the "necessary steps to ensure that no more innocent lives are lost due to the absence of the state."
The meeting was an opportunity for representatives of associations for the families and victims of the disasters to present their concerns and requests to the government.
The two-hour event was also an opportunity to show the new government's intentions to "take full responsibility for the pain of all its people," according to a statement from the presidential office.
Among the Sewol disaster victims was a bereaved father who had handed a note to Lee, then a presidential candidate, at the 11th anniversary memorial of the tragedy in Ansan in April, asking him to never forget the sinking of the ferry.
