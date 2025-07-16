Cooler but definitely wetter: Monsoon rains return with a vengeance
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 19:23
Heavy monsoon rains are forecast to pound Korea from Wednesday afternoon through the weekend, with parts of the country expected to receive as much as 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rainfall. Authorities have followed with warnings on potential flooding and other rain-related damage across the country.
A developing rain cloud band entering from the East Sea is expected to bring precipitation to most regions of the country as already observed on Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
“From the afternoon, particularly in the central regions, we expect very strong and heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning,” the KMA said.
A heavy rain advisory was issued for parts of Ongjin County in Incheon, southern Gyeonggi, and South Chungcheong. The KMA indicated that further advisories would likely be issued as more areas come under heavy precipitation.
The monsoon system is the result of cold, dry air from the north colliding with tropical moisture carried in by southwesterly winds. The convergence of these air masses along the stationary front is forming a belt of rain clouds that will unload torrential rain over narrow areas.
In the capital region, rain is forecast to be most intense from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Southern Gyeonggi may experience rainfall at rates of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour, while Seoul and its surrounding areas are expected to receive approximately 30 millimeters per hour.
The total rainfall by Thursday could reach up to 150 millimeters in Seoul and exceed 200 millimeters in parts of southern Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong. The western area of North Jeolla is also forecast to receive more than 150 millimeters.
“Sudden heavy downpours could cause rivers to overflow quickly,” said a KMA official, urging precaution. “Please avoid approaching waterways or camping near them. If the sky suddenly darkens, move to a safe location immediately.”
On Friday, concentrated rainfall is expected to shift to the southern regions and Jeju Island, where tropical moisture continues to stream in. Areas such as Busan, the southern coast of South Gyeongsang and around Mount Jiri could receive over 200 millimeters of rainfall in a single day. Parts of the Honam region could also see more than 150 millimeters.
The heavy rain has brought a temporary respite from the heat. On Wednesday, the afternoon temperature in Seoul hovered at around 23.6 degrees Celsius (74.5 degrees Fahrenheit) as of 2 p.m.
However, temperatures are projected to rise again once warm and humid southwesterly winds return. By Friday, temperatures in Seoul could climb to around 33 degrees Celsius, making conditions feel uncomfortably hot.
The monsoon rain is expected to taper off by Saturday. However, beginning next week, most regions are forecast to experience highs around 33 degrees Celsius, accompanied by increased humidity and the return of tropical nights. Sporadic, localized downpours could also occur due to atmospheric instability.
“Even after the monsoon season ends, we could still see tropical moisture or early-stage typhoons trigger rainfall events,” said a KMA forecaster.
