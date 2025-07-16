 Evacuation education: Emergency drills under way in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Evacuation education: Emergency drills under way in Busan

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 18:55
Children participate in a fire evacuation drill at the Busan 119 Safety Experience Center in Dongnae District, Busan, on July 16. The training follows a recent tragedy in Busan in which young sisters died in an apartment fire while their parents were away. In response, the Ministry of Education, local education offices and the National Fire Agency have pledged to strengthen fire safety and emergency response education for children.
