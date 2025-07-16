 Ex-President Yoon files for review of legality of his arrest
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:23
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after the pretrial detention hearing on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has filed for a review of the legality of his arrest, his lawyers said Wednesday, beginning a process to regain his freedom a week after being placed in custody for his failed attempt to impose martial law.
 
The petition was filed with the Seoul Central District Court to point out the arrest was “illegal” and “unjust,” both substantively and procedurally, the lawyers said in a statement to the press.
 

By law, the court is required to question the suspect and study evidence within 48 hours after the request is filed before deciding on whether the arrest was legal and should remain in place.
 
Depending on the outcome, Yoon could be released from the Seoul Detention Center, where he has been held since last Thursday after a court issued a warrant for his arrest and detention on five key charges related to his martial law bid.
 
Yoon took similar steps in January after his first arrest.
 
At the time, his detention was deemed legal, but a later request to nullify his arrest was accepted by the court, granting his release in March.

Yonhap
