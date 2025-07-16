 Former NIS chief's home raided on suspicion of 'evidence destruction' after martial law declaration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Former NIS chief's home raided on suspicion of 'evidence destruction' after martial law declaration

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 13:13
Former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong attends a closed-door briefing of the parliamentary intelligence committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 30. [NEWS1]

Former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong attends a closed-door briefing of the parliamentary intelligence committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 30. [NEWS1]

 
A special investigation team on Wednesday raided the home of former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong and seven other locations as part of its probe into alleged destruction of evidence following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration last year.
 
“We are conducting searches at eight sites including Cho’s residence from 7 a.m. in connection with suspicions of evidence destruction after the insurrection,” Park Ji-young, a senior official from the special counsel led by Cho Eun-suk, said at a morning press briefing Wednesday.
 

Related Article

Investigators suspect Cho Tae-yong may have been involved in remotely deleting secure mobile phone records between former President Yoon and Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the NIS. The calls were logged on encrypted phones managed by the presidential security service, and were deleted immediately after the imposition of martial law.
 
Hong told the National Assembly Intelligence Committee on Dec. 6 last year, three days after martial law was declared, that Yoon ordered him to “round up everyone now while we have the chance.”
 
Hong publicly disclosed the encrypted phone screen to the press, showing call logs with Yoon immediately after the martial law order.
 
The special counsel is trying to determine whether Cho Tae-yong, in coordination with the presidential security service, initiated the deletion on the pretext of “security measures.” On the same day the phone data was erased, Cho Tae-yong and security officials exchanged communications that the investigation team believes may be key to establishing a cover-up.
 
Cho Tae-yong is also under investigation for allegedly pressuring Hong to resign, raising possible violations of the National Intelligence Service Act and charges of abuse of authority. Cho Tae-yong maintains that he recommended replacing Hong because “Hong made inappropriate comments regarding political neutrality at the time of martial law, which were reported to the president.”
 
Hong, by contrast, argues he was dismissed for refusing to follow Yoon’s orders. The special counsel is examining whether Cho Tae-yong's actions constitute obstruction of rights under the NIS Act.
 
Former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong, left, attends a National Security Council meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on March 24. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong, left, attends a National Security Council meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on March 24. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Separately, another investigation team under Special Counsel Lee Myung-hyun probing allegations of interference in the probe of a Marine’s death raided Cho Tae-yong's premises on Friday to secure materials related to claims that Yoon had “erupted in fury” over a briefing. 
 
Yoon allegedly became angry on July 31 in 2023 during a senior aides meeting when informed that eight officers, including Lim Seong-geun, then-commander of Marine Corps 1st Division, would be referred on charges of occupational negligence. Cho Tae-yong, who was then director of national security at the presidential office, attended the meeting.
 
Cho Eun-suk's latest raid is confined to items not previously seized by Lee’s team. The two special prosecutors also plan to coordinate on sharing some evidence already collected.
 
Meanwhile, the special counsel team questioned National Assembly Secretary General Kim Min-ki the previous day as a plaintiff and witness. The inquiry, which lasted from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., focused on damages suffered by the legislature during martial law. 
 
Park said Kim “provided thorough and responsible answers.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA UN-CHAE, JUNG YOO-JIN [[email protected]]
tags cho tae-yong martial law yoon suk yeol probe special counsel prosecution national intelligence service

More in Social Affairs

Former NIS chief's home raided on suspicion of 'evidence destruction' after martial law declaration

Hagwon head sentenced to year in prison for breaking into students' homes

SM Entertainment cracks down on Riize impersonators, defamers

Police investigating Gwacheon City Hall official for public urination, assault

Second attempt to question ex-President Yoon fails, prosecutors reaching wit's end

Related Stories

Yoon to appear in court Wednesday for declaring martial law

Special counsel seeks to arrest ex-President Yoon after 18-day investigation

Martial law special counsel issues final summons for obstinate Yoon

Special counsel rejects Yoon's request to delay questioning

Yoon accused of ordering presidential security to obstruct official duties as court set to rule on detention
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)