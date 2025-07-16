Former NIS chief's home raided on suspicion of 'evidence destruction' after martial law declaration
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 13:13
A special investigation team on Wednesday raided the home of former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong and seven other locations as part of its probe into alleged destruction of evidence following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration last year.
“We are conducting searches at eight sites including Cho’s residence from 7 a.m. in connection with suspicions of evidence destruction after the insurrection,” Park Ji-young, a senior official from the special counsel led by Cho Eun-suk, said at a morning press briefing Wednesday.
Investigators suspect Cho Tae-yong may have been involved in remotely deleting secure mobile phone records between former President Yoon and Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the NIS. The calls were logged on encrypted phones managed by the presidential security service, and were deleted immediately after the imposition of martial law.
Hong told the National Assembly Intelligence Committee on Dec. 6 last year, three days after martial law was declared, that Yoon ordered him to “round up everyone now while we have the chance.”
Hong publicly disclosed the encrypted phone screen to the press, showing call logs with Yoon immediately after the martial law order.
The special counsel is trying to determine whether Cho Tae-yong, in coordination with the presidential security service, initiated the deletion on the pretext of “security measures.” On the same day the phone data was erased, Cho Tae-yong and security officials exchanged communications that the investigation team believes may be key to establishing a cover-up.
Cho Tae-yong is also under investigation for allegedly pressuring Hong to resign, raising possible violations of the National Intelligence Service Act and charges of abuse of authority. Cho Tae-yong maintains that he recommended replacing Hong because “Hong made inappropriate comments regarding political neutrality at the time of martial law, which were reported to the president.”
Hong, by contrast, argues he was dismissed for refusing to follow Yoon’s orders. The special counsel is examining whether Cho Tae-yong's actions constitute obstruction of rights under the NIS Act.
Separately, another investigation team under Special Counsel Lee Myung-hyun probing allegations of interference in the probe of a Marine’s death raided Cho Tae-yong's premises on Friday to secure materials related to claims that Yoon had “erupted in fury” over a briefing.
Yoon allegedly became angry on July 31 in 2023 during a senior aides meeting when informed that eight officers, including Lim Seong-geun, then-commander of Marine Corps 1st Division, would be referred on charges of occupational negligence. Cho Tae-yong, who was then director of national security at the presidential office, attended the meeting.
Cho Eun-suk's latest raid is confined to items not previously seized by Lee’s team. The two special prosecutors also plan to coordinate on sharing some evidence already collected.
Meanwhile, the special counsel team questioned National Assembly Secretary General Kim Min-ki the previous day as a plaintiff and witness. The inquiry, which lasted from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., focused on damages suffered by the legislature during martial law.
Park said Kim “provided thorough and responsible answers.”
