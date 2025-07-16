'Gimbap kept appearing': Seoul mayor praises 'KPop Demon Hunters' for authentic depiction of city
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 17:30
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon praised "KPop Demon Hunters" on Wednesday, saying the Netflix hit authentically depicted the Korean capital and reflected the city's global recognition.
Oh has watched the animated movie, which prominently featured landmarks across the city, in full. The mayor said the project captures the life of Seoul residents well and is a testament to city’s growing influence — a stark contrast to a decade ago, when Seoul had “weaker brand power.”
“I felt immensely proud watching each scene that depicted the city,” Oh said during a press conference marking his third year in office at City Hall in central Seoul.
"Gimbap kept appearing, ramyeon kept appearing, and the scenes of Seoul residents enjoying those things were naturally blended in. It was an animation that will be very helpful for Seoul’s future branding." Gimbap refers to seaweed rice rolls, a staple on the streets of Seoul.
The press event, attended by city government correspondents, opened with a highlight video of real locations featured in the film, introduced by Seoul mascots Hechi and white tiger Hou. The video showcased spots such as the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul, where fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X performs its song "How It's Done"; the bustling streets of Myeong-dong, central Seoul, where the Saja Boys debuts its song “Soda Pop”; and Naksan Park, where characters Jinu and Rumi meet and talk at night.
Given film’s rising popularity, city officials are discussing further ways to support the cultural momentum.
During the press conference, the mayor also announced that the city will implement a public housing fund to accelerate housing supply amid soaring home prices in the capital.
“Housing is the most urgent issue Seoul must resolve,” Oh said in his opening statement, adding that the fund would provide direct financial support for land purchases and construction loan subsidies.
The plan marks a shift from the city’s usual housing policies, which have focused on urban planning measures such as easing floor area ratios.
“The city government can raise about 2 trillion won [$1.44 billion] by accumulating around 200 billion won annually over 10 years,” he said.
“Through this policy, around 2,500 additional homes will be supplied each year.”
Oh first hinted at the initiative during his trip to Vienna earlier this month, where he examined the Austrian capital’s social housing model.
He added that a comprehensive plan, including details on funding sources, will be announced separately in the near future.
While praising the central government’s efforts to curb rising housing prices, Oh expressed concern over its expected rollout of consumption vouchers. He warned that injecting more money into the market could further drive up real estate prices.
“It ultimately increases the money supply,” he said, noting that such funding is debt-driven and shifts financial burdens onto municipal governments.
Under the plan, municipal governments are required to subsidize a portion of the vouchers. In Seoul, the city government and district offices are expected to cover 25 percent of the total cost.
“A temporary cash handout is the worst kind of policy,” Oh said, adding that such a measure should “not be repeated.”
With one year remaining of his term, Oh pledged to focus on improving the quality of life for Seoul residents, referring to it as a “renaissance of quality of life.” He cited several of his signature initiatives, including “fun stations” that house fitness centers and running facilities in subway stations, an international garden show, outdoor libraries and the upcoming Hangang Bus project — a waterborne public transportation service set to launch on the Han River in September.
Additionally, the mayor said he would “closely watch public sentiment” regarding a potential re-election bid. Local elections are scheduled to take place nationwide on June 3 next year.
