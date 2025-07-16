Honduras revokes immunity for diplomat under investigation for sexual assault
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:20
The Honduran government said Tuesday it has revoked the diplomatic immunity of one of its diplomats stationed in Korea, who is under police investigation for sexual assault and battery.
The Honduran Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has withdrawn the immunity of a diplomat affiliated with the Honduran Embassy in Korea who is involved in a serious incident that occurred in Busan in a press release.
The ministry emphasized that the individual must face appropriate legal consequences if the facts and responsibilities are clearly established through local judicial proceedings.
The statement reiterated that diplomats are required to fully comply with the laws of their host countries and strongly condemned any act that violates the rights and dignity of others. The ministry also noted that the diplomat’s passport would be confiscated should he return to Honduras.
The diplomat, stationed at the Honduran Embassy in Korea in Jongno District, central Seoul, allegedly touched a passenger aboard Busan Metro Line No. 2 around 6:30 a.m. on June 19. When a confrontation ensued, the diplomat reportedly physically assaulted the passenger. At the time of the incident, the diplomat was reportedly intoxicated while on a visit to the city.
The Haeundae Police Precinct in Busan has booked the diplomat without detention and is currently investigating the case.
In response to the incident, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it "recognizes the gravity of the matter" and has issued a stern warning to the Honduran Embassy in Korea.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)