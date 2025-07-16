 King Bibim cooks up 'book with special 'bibim letters' in first public move after controversy
King Bibim cooks up 'book with special 'bibim letters' in first public move after controversy

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 19:04
Yu Bi-bim as King Bibim from the Netflix cooking survival show ″Culinary Class Wars″ (2024), left, and a profile shot of Yu [JOONGANG ILBO]

Embattled restaurateur Yu Bi-bim, also known as King Bibim from the Netflix cooking survival show "Culinary Class Wars" (2024), released a book featuring his patented "Bibim letters," marking his first public move since the controversy surrounding his restaurant business erupted.
 
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Yu announced that the book was published on June 25, describing it as the result of 10 months of reflection on his life and the fallout over his operations. 
 

While Yu offered few details about the book’s content, he hinted at plans to engage audiences through what he called “international bibim [mixed food] content.”
 
Yu rose to prominence through “Culinary Class Wars,” in 2024, but later came under fire after it was discovered that he had operated his restaurant Bibim Sori in Jeonju, South Jeolla, without a permit since 2003 despite receiving a suspended sentence.
 
A handwritten note shared by Yu Bi-bim on his Instagram account on July 16. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Eventually, Yu closed the restaurant late last year and has been operating the venue as a free exhibition about Korea's bibim culture. Recently, he reopened a new licensed bibimbap restaurant in Jeonju Hanok Village under the old restaurant name.
 
A handwritten note shared by Yu Bi-bim on his Instagram account on July 16. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

“I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my shortcomings,” Yu said in a handwritten note on Wednesday. “Many people across the country have visited Bibim Sori and given me words of encouragement and support.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
