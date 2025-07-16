King Bibim cooks up 'book with special 'bibim letters' in first public move after controversy

Lee Sun-kyun blackmailers get harsher sentences on appeal

Cooler but definitely wetter: Monsoon rains return with a vengeance

Alleged assault by Korean on Vietnamese in Hanoi photo booth sparks outrage

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

Overpass retaining wall collapses and buries two vehicles in Osan

Related Stories

From maniac to 'matfia': Meet the Top 8 of 'Culinary Class Wars' (Part 2)

Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' stirs up 148% spike in reservations at chefs' restaurants

Top 8 reflect on the meaning of 'Culinary Class Wars' ahead of finale

One-hundred chefs, one winner: Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' seeks to find best cook in Korea

Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars' set to return for second season after global success