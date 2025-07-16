Overpass retaining wall collapses and buries two vehicles in Osan
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:29
The retaining wall of the overpass of Gajang Interchange in Osan, Gyeonggi, collapsed around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, crushing two vehicles beneath the rubble.
Authorities have not yet released information on casualties.
Earlier, around 4 p.m., a large pothole measuring several dozen centimeters in diameter was discovered in a lane heading toward Suwon, Gyeonggi, on the overpass.
Although police and the Osan city government completed initial restoration at the site, they later found that parts of the second lane toward Suwon had partially sunk. Authorities have since closed all lanes over a 300-meter (984.5-foot) stretch of the road.
At 5:29 p.m., the city government issued a safety alert via text message, advising drivers of the closure and asking them to check traffic conditions and use detour routes.
“While there is no immediate safety hazard, we judged that road repairs are necessary and decided to restrict access to the section,” a police official said. “Traffic will resume once safety measures are complete.”
