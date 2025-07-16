 Overpass retaining wall collapses and buries two vehicles in Osan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Overpass retaining wall collapses and buries two vehicles in Osan

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:29
A vehicle is crushed under the collapsed retaining wall of the Gajang Overpass in Osan, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [YONHAP]

A vehicle is crushed under the collapsed retaining wall of the Gajang Overpass in Osan, Gyeonggi, on July 16. [YONHAP]

 
The retaining wall of the overpass of Gajang Interchange in Osan, Gyeonggi, collapsed around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, crushing two vehicles beneath the rubble.

Authorities have not yet released information on casualties. 

 
Earlier, around 4 p.m., a large pothole measuring several dozen centimeters in diameter was discovered in a lane heading toward Suwon, Gyeonggi, on the overpass.
 

Related Article

Although police and the Osan city government completed initial restoration at the site, they later found that parts of the second lane toward Suwon had partially sunk. Authorities have since closed all lanes over a 300-meter (984.5-foot) stretch of the road.
 
At 5:29 p.m., the city government issued a safety alert via text message, advising drivers of the closure and asking them to check traffic conditions and use detour routes.
 
“While there is no immediate safety hazard, we judged that road repairs are necessary and decided to restrict access to the section,” a police official said. “Traffic will resume once safety measures are complete.”
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Osan Overpass Gajang Korea Collapse

More in Social Affairs

Overpass retaining wall collapses and buries two vehicles in Osan

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

Alleged assault by Korean on Vietnamese in Hanoi photo booth sparks outrage

Cooler but definitely wetter: Monsoon rains return with a vengeance

Lee Sun-kyun blackmailers get harsher sentences on appeal

Related Stories

The vicious cycle of collapse

Five workers fall from construction site, two dead

Korean's national pension hit by Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Excavator driver rescued after 13 hours trapped underground following tunnel collapse in Gwangmyeong

Korea's population could shrink to 7.5 million in 100 years, think tank says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)