'Straight out of a drama': Valedictorian's mother caught breaking into school to steal exams

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 14:17
A high school teacher and mother were arrested after breaking into a girls’ school in Andong, North Gyeongsang, to steal exams — a scheme authorities believe had been running for years and ultimately led to the expulsion of the mother’s daughter, who had been ranked first in her class.
Around 1:20 a.m. on July 4, a 31-year-old teacher entered the school by scanning her fingerprint at the entrance. With her was a 48-year-old woman whose daughter is a third-year student at the school. The two headed to the third-floor faculty office where final exams were stored. Though the teacher had left the school in February 2024, her fingerprint data remained active in the school’s security system, allowing her to open the office door.
As they attempted to steal the tests, the school’s security alarm went off. They fled the scene but were arrested the following day. Authorities believe the teacher was able to enter because her fingerprint data remained in the school’s security system.
The suspect currently teaches at another high school in Gyeonggi. Investigators suspect she deliberately targeted surplus printed copies of the exam, being familiar with the building.
Though she correctly entered the passcode, a system error likely triggered the alarm, according to police. Without the malfunction, the pair may have succeeded in stealing the papers undetected.
Security camera footage shows the two entering and leaving the faculty office within a span of two to three minutes, according to the Gyeongsangbuk-do Office of Education.
Investigators suspect the mother had been receiving test papers from the teacher in exchange for money over a two-year period.
She allegedly sent her 2 million won ($1,440) during each exam period, totaling around 20 million won. The two first met in 2020 when the teacher taught the woman’s older child.
When her daughter entered high school in 2023, the teacher served as her homeroom teacher. She is also accused of privately tutored the student, an act prohibited by Korean law, which police are also investigating.
The school’s Academic Performance Committee on Monday decided to expel the student and invalidate all her previous test scores. The student had consistently ranked first in her class.
The Andong Branch of the Daegu District Court on Tuesday ordered that the teacher be held in custody. The mother was remanded the following day. Police also plan to question the daughter on suspicion of obstruction of business.
The incident has sparked outrage among parents.
“It’s shocking to think something like this, which feels straight out of a drama, happened in our community,” said Kim Su-jeong, the mother of a middle school student. “There are rumors that the mother did this to get her daughter into medical school.”
The school has continued to receive a wave of complaints from parents.
Police are investigating the pair on charges including unlawful entry into a special facility and obstruction of business. They are also reviewing the number and timing of past leaks and whether financial transactions occurred.
A school facilities manager in their 30s was also arrested and detained for allegedly allowing the break-in and later shortening or deleting security footage.
The Gyeongsangbuk-do Office of Education is examining whether there were broader issues in the school’s grade management.
Once the police investigation concludes, the office plans to launch a formal audit and recommend disciplinary action for relevant staff to the school’s foundation.
