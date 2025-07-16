ONE CUT: Pusan National University kicks off 2025 PNU Summer School

Foreign university students participate in a taekwondo class during the 2025 Pusan National University (PNU) Summer School, held at the student center on the university’s Geumjeong Campus on July 16. The PNU Summer School is a global education program that offers international students the opportunity to learn about and experience the Korean language and culture during their summer break. This year, 50 students from 17 prestigious universities in 12 countries — including the University of Groningen and Swansea University — are taking part. The program runs through Aug. 1. [SONG BONG-GEUN]