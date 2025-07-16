Let’s not become victims of a broken judicial system

In “The Diary of a Prosecutor,” published in 2018, then-prosecutor Kim Woong chronicled his experiences as what he called a “daily life prosecutor.” The book features a cast of characters in what he termed a “Republic of Fraud,” including a supposed “good Samaritan.” One case involved a taxi driver with a 30-year accident-free record who hit a pedestrian, causing serious injury. The driver insisted the pedestrian was jaywalking. After months of investigation, police concluded the driver had run a red light.When Kim met the jailed driver, he angrily claimed he had told the truth. The pedestrian said they had crossed with the light, and a hospital administrator who claimed to be a witness gave a matching account. With contradictory testimonies and no clear resolution, Kim followed a senior prosecutor’s advice and visited the scene twice — once during his own late-night commute and again at rush hour. Nothing seemed unusual until he realized on the way back, “If that many people were crossing, how did only one get hit?”He summoned the witness again, who snapped, “This is why citizens don’t want to testify.” A deeper investigation revealed that, based on traffic patterns, the witness could not have seen the accident. The statement was false — motivated by a reward. The pedestrian later changed their story, admitting they had been drinking and had entered the crosswalk while the light was changing. It was, in the end, a jaywalking accident.Kim wrote: “Though the driver was released, he didn’t thank me. When I said, ‘I wasn’t the one who filed for your detention,’ he shot back, ‘Aren’t you a prosecutor all the same?’ That’s when I understood what ‘prosecutorial unity’ really meant.”Kim later became the point person for the prosecution during the 2018 debate over investigative authority. In 2019, he resigned in protest, calling the reform effort a “massive fraud against the public.” His resignation followed the decision to grant police both the authority to initiate and terminate investigations — powers that took effect in 2021. The following year, prosecutors were stripped of most of their remaining investigative powers in the “complete deprivation of prosecutorial investigation authority.”In today’s system, would that taxi driver have been cleared? If so, it would likely be thanks to dashcam footage — not a prosecutor’s investigation. Once the police close a case, there are limited mechanisms for review. And while police have pushed for the creation of a new “investigative warrant prosecutor” role, questions remain about whether they possess the competence — or will — to meet the standard.Attorney Jeong Jae-min recently shared an illustrative case in JoongAng Sunday. After witnessing a laptop repair scam, he called 112, only to be told that officers would not be dispatched. When he identified himself as a lawyer and described the incident as ongoing fraud and embezzlement, two officers arrived. But even as the scammer became confrontational, the officers barely responded. One wonders how the police would have handled the situation if an ordinary citizen had called.President Lee Jae Myung recently said, “There seems to be no disagreement that the same institution should not hold both investigative and prosecutorial authority.” But that is not accurate. Despite the ruling party’s dominance, many legal professionals continue to voice concerns. The system for handling everyday crimes is already faltering. Reforms cloaked in the language of “prosecutorial reform” have created complex roadblocks that seem more intended to shield powerful offenders than to protect accusers. Some now say the prosecution is turning into a “Public Prosecution Service in name only.”The ones truly left behind are the accusers with neither wealth nor connections. If the ruling Democratic Party’s vision is realized, even the faint hope of redress may disappear.There is, however, some middle ground. Legal scholars and practitioners outside the ruling bloc suggest restoring prosecutors’ supervisory authority over investigations and mandating that all cases be transferred to the prosecution after initial police investigation — a system that would allow for supplementary investigation if needed. Whether today’s prosecutors, now accustomed to strict working hours, would return to old practices is another matter.In his book, Kim Woong wrote: “In court, the defendant’s hemorrhoids seem to get more sympathy than the victim’s paralysis. So, please, do not become a victim of crime. In reality, accusers are treated like second-class citizens.” Increasingly, accusers are unable even to make it to court. Third- and fourth-class citizens are becoming the norm. Must we go on to create fifth- and sixth-class ones too?