Responding to a deepening military alliance between North Korea and Russia

Ties between North Korea and Russia are increasingly resembling a “blood alliance forged through sacrifice.” Last month, Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Security Council, visited Pyongyang for the third time this year. During his trip, the two countries reportedly agreed to dispatch an additional 6,000 North Korean military engineers and construction personnel to support Russia’s operations in Ukraine.To mark the one-year anniversary of the North Korea-Russia treaty, Kim Jong-un hosted Russia’s minister of culture in Pyongyang. Together, they paid tribute to North Korean special operations troops killed in Ukraine. At the April 25 House of Culture, a state performer sang a eulogy honoring the fallen soldiers while a large screen displayed footage of Kim tearfully receiving their remains.Last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Wonsan, Kangwon Province. On behalf of President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov praised North Korean soldiers for sacrificing their “blood and lives to liberate Kursk.” In response, Choe called the new North Korea-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership treaty a manifestation of their “militant brotherhood.” With this, the relationship has entered the realm of a de facto military alliance, possibly backed by nuclear deterrence.Lavrov’s comment that Russia would act “only within a framework acceptable to North Korea” and focus on Pyongyang’s concerns signals Moscow’s intent to support North Korea’s position in future inter-Korean or U.S.-North Korea dialogue. It also suggests that Putin’s influence over Kim’s decisions may grow further.To counter this intensifying relationship, Korea must adopt a dual-track strategy. First, it should strengthen its alliance with the United States and deepen trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan, forming a direct counterbalance to the North Korea-Russia axis. Second, it should pursue indirect efforts by seeking to improve inter-Korean ties and Korea-Russia relations, thereby loosening Pyongyang’s growing dependence on Moscow.Under the second Donald Trump administration, reinforcing the Korea-U.S. alliance will likely require Seoul to bear greater financial responsibility. The Lee Jae Myung administration should thoroughly vet Washington’s requests, selectively agreeing to those aligned with Korea’s national interest, while maintaining a firm commitment to joint defense, including the current U.S. troop presence in Korea.During the first-ever Korea-U.S.-Japan joint chiefs of staff meeting held in Korea last week, U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine emphasized the need to pivot trilateral defense cooperation from a North Korea-focused deterrence posture to one that also addresses threats posed by China. He urged greater burden-sharing among allies. The United States has repeatedly criticized Korea’s strategic ambiguity between security ties with Washington and economic ties with Beijing. Regardless of which party is in power, Korea has largely maintained this ambiguous stance.In light of North Korea’s expanding military and diplomatic ties with Russia, Korea must treat Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation as a core national security asset. The current strategic environment demands a clear political decision that reflects both Korea’s global standing and long-term interests.Since taking office, the Lee administration has taken steps to signal openness to inter-Korean dialogue. These include halting psychological warfare broadcasts across the border and restricting civilian leaflet campaigns targeting the North. A task force has been launched to prepare for future talks, beginning with low-level exchanges in culture, sports and medicine, and potentially scaling up to military talks and higher-level engagement.Russia’s growing influence on the Korean Peninsula is undeniable. Pyongyang’s continued dismissal of Trump’s past overtures for dialogue may be attributed to Moscow’s strategic backing. In this context, Russia could emerge as the only viable intermediary capable of facilitating renewed engagement between North Korea and the United States, as well as between the two Koreas.The presidential office is reportedly coordinating the dispatch of special envoys to 14 countries, including the United States, Japan and China. This effort should include serious consideration of sending a special envoy to Russia. If the same envoy was tasked with also visiting Ukraine, it would underscore Korea’s role as a responsible mediator committed to peace. This dual mission could help alleviate international concerns over improved Korea-Russia ties while affirming Korea’s global diplomatic credibility.The Lee administration must approach these challenges pragmatically, free from ideological or emotional distractions. By focusing on national sovereignty and the public interest, it can navigate the complex security landscape ahead with clarity and purpose.