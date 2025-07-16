Reviving Korea’s high-tech manufacturing sector

Advanced manufacturing is central to Korea’s economic future. It is the country’s growth engine and a critical pillar of national security in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape. Just as Taiwan’s semiconductor giant TSMC anchors its security strategy, Korea’s security depends on its advanced industries. Without leadership in semiconductors, shipbuilding, defense, automobiles, and biotechnology, Korea would lack the leverage to navigate today’s global instability.Yet Korea’s manufacturing base is facing a serious hollowing-out crisis. China has nearly caught up to — or in some areas surpassed — Korea in terms of technology. Its vast economy of scale allows for lower unit costs, and its industrial ecosystem is among the world’s most advanced. China’s science and engineering graduates now outnumber those in the United States by more than fourfold, and exceed the total from all OECD countries combined.Adding to the pressure is U.S. industrial policy. In pursuit of economic security and middle-class job growth, Washington is determined to bring high-tech manufacturing back home, even if it means using tariffs to lure Korean firms. Korea’s manufacturers now face a two-front challenge from both the U.S. and China.Meanwhile, Korean policy is moving in the wrong direction. The share of manufacturing in Korea’s gross national income, measured by value-added, dropped from 28 percent in the early 2010s to 24 percent in 2023. Taiwan, by contrast, increased its share from 25 percent to 31 percent over the same period. While it is common for manufacturing to decline as per capita income rises, Taiwan has reversed this trend.Korea, despite a rapidly shrinking youth population, worsening brain drain, and declining interest in science and engineering, is discussing policies that could further undermine competitiveness. Requests from businesses to ease the 52-hour workweek for R&D personnel have been denied, and even a four-day workweek is under discussion. The government is also considering a costly plan to replicate Seoul National University across ten regional campuses — an initiative with little strategic merit.To save advanced manufacturing, Korea needs a comprehensive national strategy. It should start by removing regulatory barriers that bind universities and corporations. Professors in Korea face a level of administrative regulation unheard-of in advanced countries, prompting many returnees to regret coming back. With government overreach modeled on socialist control, universities are expected to compete with global capitalist institutions while lacking autonomy. The same logic applies to the private sector.As an immediate step, Korea should ease the 52-hour cap — at least temporarily — for research and development workers. If the government insists on transforming regional universities into centers of excellence, investment should focus on STEM departments closely linked to local industries. Funding should be used to recruit world-class faculty with competitive salaries. Talented, dedicated professors are the key to cultivating future innovators. Past regional university policies failed by allocating resources to students rather than improving faculty quality. It is unrealistic to expect promising students to give up higher lifetime earnings from attending top Seoul-based universities in exchange for scholarships at regional schools.Korea’s industrial policy must also focus on merging advanced manufacturing with artificial intelligence. Outside of cutting-edge semiconductors, Korea cannot outcompete China in mass production. Instead, the country should aim for high-value-added niche markets through industry-specific AI strategies. This means collecting real-time manufacturing data, using it to train AI systems, and applying the insights to boost productivity. Time is short. Korea’s aging skilled work force is nearing retirement. If their expertise is not digitized and transferred to AI systems soon, it will be lost.Firms hesitant to share proprietary data for public platforms should be offered strong incentives. The goal is to ensure that the knowledge of master technicians is not buried with them.Korea’s foreign policy should also revolve around protecting and promoting its high-tech manufacturing sector. In trade talks with the United States, strengthening supply chains for advanced industries should be a top priority. Korea should stress that the current global division of labor — U.S. design and Korean production — is not only efficient but also strategic in countering China. If high-cost U.S. production replaces Korean manufacturing, it could inadvertently boost China’s price competitiveness and allow it to gain more ground in global markets.If such arguments fail to persuade, it would be more effective for Korea to expand imports of American weapons and energy rather than increase direct investment in U.S. factories. Korea should also explain that its defense spending cannot be compared directly to volunteer-based militaries, as it maintains a universal conscription system. A switch to a volunteer military would raise defense spending by at least 0.5 percentage points of GDP.Most importantly, Korea is a country where all citizens serve in defense of the nation — an enduring spirit of civic duty that should be recognized. A summit with President Donald Trump should take place at the earliest opportunity to reaffirm that Korea’s commitment to freedom and security matches that of the United States.