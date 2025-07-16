The high cost of sugar: Why Korea should consider a sugar tax

In April, the British government announced it was considering extending its sugar tax to include coffee and milkshakes. Public feedback on the proposal is scheduled to close on July 21. The policy builds on the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, introduced in 2018, which has already proven effective in reducing the consumption of sugary beverages in Britain.Under the current system, a tax is imposed on beverages containing more than five grams of sugar per 100 milliliters. London is now planning to lower that threshold to four grams. Since the introduction of the tax, sales of high-sugar drinks have dropped by more than a third. This decline has been linked to a decrease not only in obesity and diabetes, but also in conditions such as childhood asthma. With these outcomes in mind, Britain is considering expanding the tax to all processed foods.The United States has also taken steps toward sugar taxation, with five states imposing levies. The result has been a 33 percent increase in the price of sugary beverages and an equivalent decrease in consumer purchases. The implication is clear: Pricing affects behavior. Sugar taxes are proving to be an effective tool for reducing sugar consumption.Is sugar really that harmful? The answer is yes. Sugary drinks are known to contribute to a range of serious health problems, including tooth decay, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and even cancer. When consumed in liquid form, sugar is absorbed more quickly into the bloodstream, leading to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels and added stress on the liver.A global study led by Prof. Karen Della Corte of Brigham Young University found that drinking an additional 350 milliliters of sugary beverages per day raises the risk of type 2 diabetes by 25 percent. Research from the University of Michigan concluded that every sugary drink consumed shortens life expectancy by approximately 12 minutes. In Korea, youth obesity is on the rise, and the number of young adults with diabetes has doubled over the past decade. What may feel like a harmless indulgence is, in fact, a significant public health risk.Recognizing this, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended in 2016 that member states adopt sugar taxes. The WHO advises levying a 20 percent tax on beverages with high sugar content, much like tobacco taxes aimed at curbing smoking. The goal is to reduce sugar consumption through pricing, having acknowledged that voluntary measures by the industry and consumers are not enough. As of 2023, 117 countries and regions have implemented some form of a sugar tax, including Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. The world is now locked in what can fairly be described as a war on sugar.Where does Korea stand? As of 2021, the estimated social cost of obesity in Korea stood at 15.6 trillion won ($11.3 billion) — roughly 3 trillion won more than the cost of smoking. Unsurprisingly, this has created a growing strain on the national health insurance system. Korean food and beverages are also frequently too sweet. The impact of sugar on public health here is no less severe than elsewhere. Yet the country has so far relied on voluntary corporate regulations and personal responsibility.This approach is no longer sufficient. Korea must now seriously consider implementing a sugar tax. Such a tax would not only promote public health but also serve broader social goals. Revenue generated through the tax could be reinvested in health infrastructure and programs, such as expanding public hospitals, funding wellness campaigns and providing tailored health services for youth and older adults. A sugar tax is not merely a fiscal measure — it is an investment in national health.Public opinion is increasingly supportive of such measures. A recent survey conducted by the Seoul National University Health Culture Institute found that 58.9 percent of respondents favored a sugar tax. An even larger majority — 82.3 percent — supported adding warning labels to sugary drinks, similar to the warnings on cigarette packages. This signals a growing awareness of the dangers of excessive sugar intake.A sugar tax could help change consumer behavior. Rather than raising health insurance premiums, many now suggest that it would be more equitable to introduce health-targeted taxes such as a sugar levy. For Korean adolescents, who often substitute school lunches with convenience store snacks and sweetened drinks, the long-term health consequences are serious. Excessive sugar intake during adolescence can disrupt brain reward systems, increase the risk of addiction and raise the likelihood of obesity and diabetes. Studies have also shown that sugar can impair memory and cognitive performance.Opposition to sugar taxes, such as concerns about an increased financial burden, is understandable. However, part of the revenue from sugar taxes could be used to support businesses in developing healthier products. Consumers who make health-conscious choices could be rewarded through a “health nudge” point system that increases their purchasing power for healthy goods. These points could be applied toward medical expenses or converted into savings in insurance-linked health plans.Globally, the trend toward sugar taxation is accelerating. If Korean food companies respond by reducing sugar content and developing healthier K-food alternatives, it could boost both public health and export competitiveness. A healthier public contributes to greater productivity, and a healthier society ultimately lowers national health care costs.The Korean National Assembly and several research institutions have already studied the feasibility of a sugar tax. There is little justification left for delay.