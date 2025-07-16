Former President Yoon's refusal to cooperate with probe raises accountability concerns

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was taken back into custody on Thursday on charges including obstruction of special official duties and abuse of power, has repeatedly refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating his alleged martial law conspiracy.The special counsel, led by Cho Eun-suk, issued instructions on Monday and Tuesday to transfer Yoon from Seoul Detention Center to the team's office at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. However, Yoon declined to comply, and detention center authorities reportedly refrained from using force, citing his status as a former president.Yoon also failed to respond to a summons on Friday, the day after his detention. His legal team cited health issues, but the special counsel’s office stated that the detention center had informed them there were no medical grounds preventing Yoon from attending an interrogation. In a briefing on July 15, the team emphasized, “The suspect is a former president and former prosecutor general, someone who should set an example in the criminal justice system. His refusal to appear could influence how ordinary citizens respond to legal investigations.”Yoon’s stance contradicts the principle of “equality before the law,” which he had frequently upheld during his tenure as prosecutor general. His defense lawyers argue that the special counsel is fixated on forcibly bringing him in rather than arranging a reasonable interview. “If a face-to-face interview is the goal, the location shouldn’t matter,” they said. However, according to the special counsel, Yoon has not made clear whether he would cooperate even if an alternative location were offered. His current posture appears evasive and unconvincing.Meanwhile, investigators in a separate probe into the death of a Marine corporal are also seeking to question Yoon. On Friday, former presidential deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo reportedly testified that Yoon became visibly angry upon learning of the Marine’s death and how the military had handled the case. This account runs counter to denials previously issued by Yoon’s allies regarding the “VIP anger theory.”At the center of the controversy is a meeting at the presidential office, during which Yoon allegedly reacted furiously to a report that the Marine investigation team had charged former 1st Marine Division Commander Lim Seong-geun with involuntary manslaughter. Following that meeting, Lim was dropped from a list of individuals referred to police, and Colonel Park Jeong-hun, who led the Marine probe, was later indicted for insubordination. This has prompted special counsel investigations into senior figures at both the Ministry of National Defense and the National Security Office.Yoon has also attempted to shift responsibility for the Dec. 3 martial law controversy onto subordinates while offering explanations that contradict public records. The question now is how long he will continue to deflect blame and avoid accountability. As a former president, he must show the courage to resolve the controversy he helped create.