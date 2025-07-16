ONE CUT: Cooling Off by the Falls

The extreme heat wave that gripped Seoul and other central regions continued through Saturday. On July 13, showers and strong winds in parts of the south and central areas brought slight relief from the heat. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that while temperatures may dip slightly next week, hot and humid air will continue to blanket the peninsula, keeping perceived temperatures high. The photo shows people resting in front of an artificial waterfall along Hongjecheon Stream in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sunday afternoon. [JANG JIN YOUNG]