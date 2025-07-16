 ONE CUT: Cooling Off by the Falls
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Letters

print dictionary print

ONE CUT: Cooling Off by the Falls

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:52
 
 
The extreme heat wave that gripped Seoul and other central regions continued through Saturday. On July 13, showers and strong winds in parts of the south and central areas brought slight relief from the heat. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that while temperatures may dip slightly next week, hot and humid air will continue to blanket the peninsula, keeping perceived temperatures high. The photo shows people resting in front of an artificial waterfall along Hongjecheon Stream in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sunday afternoon. [JANG JIN YOUNG]
tags Photos

More in Letters

ONE CUT: Cooling Off by the Falls

ONE CUT: Trash turned into art

ONE CUT: Volunteers share 400 bowls of samgyetang

Give Seoul cyclists a chance

The closing door: Why Korea’s brightest students are turning away from U.S. universities

Related Stories

ONE CUT: Pusan National University kicks off 2025 PNU Summer School

ONE CUT: Volunteers share 400 bowls of samgyetang

Korea's photo booths offer creative ways of leaving memories

[Heroes from afar] Red Cross oversaw treatment of Korean War prisoners

[Editorial] Inciting methodical attacks on prosecutors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)