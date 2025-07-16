ONE CUT: Volunteers share 400 bowls of samgyetang
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:50 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:53
Members of the Saemaul Women’s Association in Nam District, Busan, prepare 400 servings of samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) at the district office annex on July 15. The meals will be delivered to older adults living alone and other vulnerable groups in the community. In Korea, the sambok season — a period of peak summer heat beginning on July 20 — is traditionally marked by eating restorative dishes like samgyetang. [SONG BONG-GEUN]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
