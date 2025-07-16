The case for public theaters built for the stage, not just for show

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A few years ago, I traveled to a city in South Gyeongsang for the Korea Theater Festival. The municipal government was deeply invested in the arts and actively supported the event. The venue was a newly built public theater, nestled in a scenic environment and equipped with well-designed facilities, including spacious dressing rooms.Yet when the curtain rose, a fundamental flaw became clear. The acoustics were poor, and the actors’ lines echoed to the point of distortion. It was difficult to follow the dialogue. My experience is not an isolated case. Rather, it reflects a broader issue with public theaters in Korea, even in cities with strong support for the performing arts.Across the country, most public theaters are plagued with poor design. The root of the problem lies in their multipurpose structure. In order to accommodate various genres — music, dance, theater and sometimes even conferences — many public venues were constructed as general-use facilities. To make matters worse, these spaces were often designed without input from theater professionals. Architects focused on form, not function, leaving acoustics and sightlines as afterthoughts. What remains are buildings that look like theaters but fail to serve their intended artistic purpose.Seoul is no exception. The Seogye-dong theater, longtime home of the National Theater Company of Korea (NTCK), was supposed to be replaced with a modern venue. While the government initially pledged to construct a proper new theater, current reports suggest a vague plan for a “multifunctional cultural complex” with no clear identity. As of now, the NTCK operates nomadically, producing shows in borrowed venues while its administrative offices are isolated in Namsan, hardly befitting a national performing arts company.Theater is a vessel for the performing arts. Without a venue that meets the needs of the craft, the future of performance is uncertain. Korea must now move beyond logistical convenience and consider exclusive spaces tailored to each genre. In particular, securing a dedicated venue for the NTCK is essential. The absence of such a space has become symbolic of the broader dysfunction of Korea's cultural policy. Restoration of that space could mark the first step toward rebuilding trust between the government and the theater community.A new administration is in office. Hopefully, its commitment to pragmatic progress will extend to culture as well.