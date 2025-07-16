 KBO players' association blasts Kiwoom Heroes for questionable practices
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

KBO players' association blasts Kiwoom Heroes for questionable practices

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 18:29
 
Kiwoom Heroes players train at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 15, during the Korea Baseball Organization's annual All-Star break. [YONHAP]

Kiwoom Heroes players train at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 15, during the Korea Baseball Organization's annual All-Star break. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean baseball players' association criticized a Seoul-based professional club for its questionable operating practices, saying the team would further damage the country's top league if it continued down that path.
 
The Korea Professional Baseball Players Association (KPBPA) released a statement to condemn a recent series of controversial moves by the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO.
 

Related Article

 
On Monday, the Heroes dismissed manager Hong Won-ki, general manager Ko Hyung-wook and bench coach Kim Chang-hyun. Even though the Heroes entered the current All-Star break in last place in the 10-team league, they weren't expected to contend this season amid a full rebuild, and sacking the bench boss and the top decision-maker in the front office simultaneously was regarded as highly unusual.
 
Later in the week, the Heroes were found to have hired the daughter of their former CEO, Lee Chang-suk, as an intern last winter without putting her through a proper vetting process.
 
Lee was convicted on embezzlement charges and served a prison term, leading to his lifetime ban from the KBO.
 
While Lee is strictly prohibited from engaging in any baseball-related activities, it has long been believed that he still wields considerable influence over the Heroes' operations.
 
Former Kiwoom Heroes manager Hong Won-ki is seen during the Heroes' game against the LG Twins at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on July 10. [YONHAP]

Former Kiwoom Heroes manager Hong Won-ki is seen during the Heroes' game against the LG Twins at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on July 10. [YONHAP]

 
"The Heroes continue to find themselves at the center of controversy with unusual personnel decisions and unfair hiring practices," the KPBPA said. "This is the result of several years of abnormal operating practices, and such actions hinder the development of South Korean baseball as a whole."
 
The association noted that the KBO has been experiencing an unprecedented level of popularity, as it is on pace to set a new single-season attendance record, and players across the league are doing their best to reward their fans with outstanding performances.
 
"Against this backdrop, the Heroes are still being run in such archaic ways," the KPBPA added. "There are persistent rumors that this ball club is being run by a certain individual and that person has turned the team into his private property. If this continues, it will soon lead to a drop in the overall quality of professional baseball."
 
The KPBPA also took shots at the Heroes' unwillingness to spend.
 
"Their payroll falls well short of the salary cap, and it has affected their depth and players' morale," the association said. "Despite being based in the capital city and using the only domed stadium in the league as their home, they're being mocked for making ends meet by selling off players. This is extremely regrettable."

Yonhap
tags Korea Kiwoom Heroes KBO baseball

More in Baseball

KBO players' association blasts Kiwoom Heroes for questionable practices

KBO promises plenty of drama in second half as Eagles fight to protect lead

MLB mulls Olympic move that could produce Lee-Ohtani showdown

Eagles' Cody Ponce eyes historic KBO honor as foreign talent shines this season

Kiwoom Heroes dismiss manager Hong Won-ki after 17 years with franchise

Related Stories

Heroes look to shake things up at bat

All KBO foreign player spots filled as Freitas joins Heroes

The Heroes bullpen is carrying the team. Can they keep it up?

Kiwoom Heroes re-sign Ronnie Dawson on one-year, $600,000 deal

Heroes take first on opening weekend with 8-way tie for second
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)