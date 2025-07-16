KBO players' association blasts Kiwoom Heroes for questionable practices

The Korean baseball players' association criticized a Seoul-based professional club for its questionable operating practices, saying the team would further damage the country's top league if it continued down that path.The Korea Professional Baseball Players Association (KPBPA) released a statement to condemn a recent series of controversial moves by the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO.On Monday, the Heroes dismissed manager Hong Won-ki, general manager Ko Hyung-wook and bench coach Kim Chang-hyun. Even though the Heroes entered the current All-Star break in last place in the 10-team league, they weren't expected to contend this season amid a full rebuild, and sacking the bench boss and the top decision-maker in the front office simultaneously was regarded as highly unusual.Later in the week, the Heroes were found to have hired the daughter of their former CEO, Lee Chang-suk, as an intern last winter without putting her through a proper vetting process.Lee was convicted on embezzlement charges and served a prison term, leading to his lifetime ban from the KBO.While Lee is strictly prohibited from engaging in any baseball-related activities, it has long been believed that he still wields considerable influence over the Heroes' operations."The Heroes continue to find themselves at the center of controversy with unusual personnel decisions and unfair hiring practices," the KPBPA said. "This is the result of several years of abnormal operating practices, and such actions hinder the development of South Korean baseball as a whole."The association noted that the KBO has been experiencing an unprecedented level of popularity, as it is on pace to set a new single-season attendance record, and players across the league are doing their best to reward their fans with outstanding performances."Against this backdrop, the Heroes are still being run in such archaic ways," the KPBPA added. "There are persistent rumors that this ball club is being run by a certain individual and that person has turned the team into his private property. If this continues, it will soon lead to a drop in the overall quality of professional baseball."The KPBPA also took shots at the Heroes' unwillingness to spend."Their payroll falls well short of the salary cap, and it has affected their depth and players' morale," the association said. "Despite being based in the capital city and using the only domed stadium in the league as their home, they're being mocked for making ends meet by selling off players. This is extremely regrettable."Yonhap