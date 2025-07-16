KBO promises plenty of drama in second half as Eagles fight to protect lead
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 15:42
The KBO roars back to life Thursday after the All-Star break, with eyes fixed on Suwon, where the first-place Hanwha Eagles meet the fifth-place KT Wiz in a pivotal four-game series. In Jamsil, the second-place LG Twins host the surging Lotte Giants, setting the stage for a showdown that could reshape the upper tier of the standings.
Elsewhere, the NC Dinos face the Kia Tigers in Gwangju, the Doosan Bears take on the SSG Landers in Incheon, and the Kiwoom Heroes meet the Samsung Lions in Daegu.
With record-breaking crowds and a razor-thin margin separating contenders, the second half of the KBO season promises high drama.
The JoongAng Ilbo met with three prominent commentators — Jeon Jun-ho, Park Jae-hong and Lee Dong-wook — to ask about their outlook on the race ahead.
All three see the Hanwha Eagles holding their lead but hesitate to call the pennant race over.
“The Eagles hold the upper hand,” Jeon said. “With Cody Ponce as their clear ace and Ryan Weiss pitching like a No. 1 starter in the No. 2 slot, they can stop losing streaks before they start. Add Ryu Hyun-jin and Moon Dong-ju, and it’s hard to see them collapsing down the stretch.”
Park pointed to the Eagles' evolving offense. “The Eagles’ batting lineup was inconsistent early on, but it has picked up steam,” he said. “Still, calling this a runaway is premature. The gap with the Giants is only 4.5 games. If the Giants find their rhythm, we could see a dramatic fight at the top.”
For the Giants, the stakes are high. The Giants have not reached the postseason since 2017 but entered the break in third place. “They weathered several crises and shed the label of being strong only in spring,” Lee said. “Lee Min-seok and Alec Gamboa have pitched well when it mattered most. Along with Eagles and Twins, Giants has one of the strongest chances to make the postseason.”
Jeon singled out a potential X factor: left-handed reliever Hong Min-ki.
“If he can quickly join the setup corps, it will ease the burden on Choi Jun-yong, Jeong Cheol-won and Kim Won-jung,” Jeon said. “With smart rotation and rest, Giants could aim even higher.”
The Tigers, meanwhile, have emerged as a dark horse since June. “The Tigers have several players set to return, including Kim Do-yeong, Na Sung-bum, Kim Sun-bin and Lee Eui-lee,” Park said. “If they come back healthy, the team will be much stronger. But integrating them with the current roster will be crucial. Once that’s sorted, Tigers could surge.”
The battle for the fifth playoff spot remains wide open. The Wiz, Landers and Dinos are separated by just a game, and the eighth-place Lions sit only half a game back.
“The fifth spot is truly a toss-up,” Lee said. “A win streak or losing streak could shake everything up. Still, the Wiz remains the strongest contender. Their starting rotation is solid, and if new pitcher Patrick Murphy adapts quickly, they could reach the playoffs for a sixth straight year. The Wiz also has many smart, experienced players — a big asset.”
Jeon agreed. “The key will be when setup man Son Dong-hyun returns,” he said. “Closer Park Yeong-hyun is currently overloaded, and Son’s return could stabilize the bullpen.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
