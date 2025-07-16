KBO clubs eye return of injured sluggers, aces after All-Star break

Kiwoom Heroes dismiss manager Hong Won-ki after 17 years with franchise

Eagles' Cody Ponce eyes historic KBO honor as foreign talent shines this season

MLB mulls Olympic move that could produce Lee-Ohtani showdown

KBO promises plenty of drama in second half as Eagles fight to protect lead

