Japan-China draw leaves door open for Korean women to win EAFF

Japan and China played to a goalless draw at the top East Asian women's football tournament Wednesday, leaving the door open for the host Korea to grab the title later in the day.Neither Japan nor China found the back of the net amid downpours in their final match at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Women's Football Championship at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi. Japanese captain Hana Takahashi wasted a couple of open looks during second-half stoppage time, as the side failed to clinch their third straight EAFF title on the spot.World No. 7 Japan and 17th-ranked China both finished the four-nation tournament with five points. Japan hold the edge in goal difference of four to two.This result offers Korea a chance to win the tournament by beating Chinese Taipei in Suwon later in the day.In that scenario, Korea, Japan and China will all have five points. And because they all had draws against one another — Korea had a 2-2 draw against China and a 1-1 draw against Japan — goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams will be the first tiebreaker.Korea will then finish first with three goals, followed by China with two and Japan with one.Korea, ranked 21st, will be the favorite over 42nd-ranked Chinese Taipei. Korea have 14 wins, two draws and four losses against Chinese Taipei. Those 14 wins have come in succession, starting in December 2001, while the most recent defeat came in December 1997.If Korea either lose or draw, then Japan will be the champion thanks to their goal difference edge over China.This is the ninth edition of the E-1 Women's Football Championship. Korea's only title came at the inaugural edition in 2005. Japan have won four titles.Yonhap