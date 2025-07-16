Taeguk Warriors fall short in EAFF, leaving manager with World Cup selection questions — and answers
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 18:39 Updated: 16 Jul. 2025, 20:28
Korea came away short in the 10th East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship on home soil on Tuesday after losing to Japan 1-0 in the Taeguk Warriors’ final match of the round-robin style tournament.
Team Korea entered the tournament with a squad devoid of Europe-based players as the EAFF isn’t part of FIFA’s international match calendar, exempting clubs from the requirement to release players. Thus, the team sheet was composed entirely of footballers from the K League system or Japan’s J1 League, with more than enough players to field a full starting XI going on to get their first caps in the tournament.
Korea, hosting this year’s edition, kicked off the tournament with a 3-0 rout of China at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi on July 7, with winger Lee Dong-gyeong and forward Joo Min-kyu getting on the scoresheet in the first half. Center-half Kim Ju-sung topped off the scoring in the second half to clinch three points from the opener.
Manager Hong Myung-bo opted for a 3-4-3 formation reminiscent of the tactics deployed during his captaincy under Korean footballing legend Guus Hiddink in 2002, and it appeared to pay off.
The side went into its second match against Hong Kong on July 11 at the same venue in much the same way, which proved to be a sound tactical decision as the Taeguk Warriors stormed to a 2-0 win with 78 percent possession. Kang Sang-yoon and Lee Ho-jae both opened their scoring accounts with the senior side as the team claimed three points.
All that was left, then, was a showdown with bitter rivals Japan in the final match of the round-robin on Tuesday. Nothing short of a win would do for Korea, with Japan level on points but ahead on goal difference. Hong opted to revert to his tried and sometimes-true formation of 4-2-3-1, which appeared to be a mistake as the side went into the second half down 1-0.
In Korea’s first match-up against a World Cup-quality side in this tournament, the continental hodge-podge’s panicky, tactically erratic route-one approach will provide Hong with both questions and answers when it comes to his final selection for next year — with the absence of his European-based players painfully evident.
Though his side had more possession, the slightest sniff at goal in the final third rendered any downfield progress futile as the instinct to blindly hoof the ball toward the net took over, while Japan deliberately sat deep until the prime opportunity to press high presented itself.
The Samurai Blue didn’t pose much of an attacking threat in the final third, either, but played much more controlled, structured football, and even with a deep defensive line, hardly looked disorganized or stressed. That composure merited the EAFF title this year, leaving the Taeguk Warriors — and Hong — with the ignominious task of dissecting the team's shortcomings.
The tournament’s unique format meant that the women’s sides were also in action at the same time, with the Korean women off to a rocky start with a 2-2 draw against China at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Gyeonggi on July 9. The goals came from Jang Sel-gi and Ji So-yun.
The Taeguk Ladies then faced Japan on Sunday, holding them to a 1-1 draw at Hwaseong Stadium in Gyeonggi, with Jeong Da-bin pulling level late in the second half in a fairly even match.
However unlikely, the title was still mathematically within reach for the side as they went into their final match against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday night with two points, two off Japan and China, separated only by a goal difference of two, meaning a draw in that match and win for Korea would see the ladies leapfrog to the top of the table on goals scored in head-to-head matches.
Even if the women were to eke out a win, the team's performances, much like that of the men's side, gave manager Shin Sang-woo much to think about as his side was unable to put on a convincing display against World Cup-quality sides.
Luckily for both managers, there is plenty of time to get their houses in order, starting with solid foundations.
BY THOMAS MCCARTHY [[email protected]]
