 Italy showcases medals for 2026 Winter Olympic Games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Italy showcases medals for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 12:09
From left, former Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Veneto region President Luca Zaia, Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation President Giovanni Malago, Lombardy region President Attilio Fontana and Italy's vice Premier Matteo Salvini pose for photographers next to Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics medals during the unveiling ceremony in Venice, Italy, on July 15 [AP/YONHAP]

From left, former Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Veneto region President Luca Zaia, Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation President Giovanni Malago, Lombardy region President Attilio Fontana and Italy's vice Premier Matteo Salvini pose for photographers next to Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics medals during the unveiling ceremony in Venice, Italy, on July 15 [AP/YONHAP]

 
Organisers of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics unveiled on Tuesday the medals that will be awarded to athletes during the Games next year.
 
The medals have the traditional Olympic five-ring symbol on one side, with an inscription on the reverse that details the event and commemorates the venue. The same format has been used for the Paralympics, which has its own distinct symbol.
 

Related Article

 
They were presented at a ceremony in Venice that featured two celebrated retired Italian athletes, swimmer Federica Pellegrini and Francesca Porcellato, who has won gold medals at both Winter and Summer Paralympics.
 
"Each medal, whether Olympic or Paralympic, is a story etched into metal: it speaks of effort, determination, sacrifice and the hopes of those who have lived to reach the podium," said Giovanni Malago, president of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Foundation.
 
The medals have been produced by the IPZS, the state mint, which is owned by the Economy Ministry.
 
A total of 245 gold, 245 silver and 245 bronze medals will be presented during the Winter Games. In the Paralympics, 137 medals will be awarded in each of the three rankings.
 
Milan and the town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of Italy's most famous ski resorts, are the main hosts of the Games, which run from February 6 to 22 next year. The Paralympics will follow the following month. 

Reuters
tags Olympics Italy medals

More in Olympic Sports

Italy showcases medals for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

As running records get broken, Koreans sprint to once-impossible benchmark

For Judoka Kim Ha-yun, world championship gold isn't a comeback, it's just the beginning

Korea's top swimmers prepare for world championships: 'I want to be back on that podium'

Freestyle swimmer chases 4th straight medal at world championships

Related Stories

Italian authority levies hefty fines against Colosseum ticketing agencies

Korean designers head to Florence for world's largest menswear trade show

Arena di Verona's 'Turandot' to bring 1,000 staff from Italy for Korea debut

Korea grabs three more golds, stays second on Asian Winter Games medals table

Week of Italian Cuisine celebrates more than just food, ambassador says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)